Live Ventures (LIVE) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE).

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer, alleging "its CEO, Jon Isaac, recorded income from a backdated contract to boost Live Ventures' pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20%. Live Ventures and Isaac also allegedly overstated earnings per share by 40% by improperly understating Live Ventures' outstanding share count. The complaint alleges that in addition to disclosing falsified financial results, Isaac hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live Ventures."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 47% during early morning trading on August 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Live Ventures shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-ventures-live-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301348395.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

