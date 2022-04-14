U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9500
    +0.2620 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,909.21
    -1,381.88 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -35.59 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Live virtual event to announce new multi-million dollar venture fund for companies focused on driving social impact in Edmonton

TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
·1 min read
One of 19 global companies graduating from the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator announced as first investment

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Announcement of a multi-million dollar venture capital fund investing in graduating companies of the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator (CSW). Presentations from the first cohort of nineteen global companies focused on technologies that improve the well-being and safety of Edmontonians will take place at the CSW Demo Day on April 19 following the fund announcement.

WHEN:

April 19, 2022

10:30 a.m. (local time) - Official Announcement

10:45 a.m. (local time) - Cohort Presentations

WHERE:

LIVE Virtual event based in Edmonton, Alberta

Register here: [copy and paste URL] https://www.airmeet.com/e/8b349440-ac76-11ec-a329-df7122a84c79?code=64b81b8f-54fc-4a6c-ad34-82b14df076b8

WHO:

Ashif Mawji, Board Chair for the Edmonton Police Foundation and Managing Director of the new venture fund (to be announced)

Minister Schweitzer, Jobs, Economy and Innovation

Blair Miller, Vice-president Social Impact Ventures, TELUS

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Media Contacts:

Edmonton Police Foundation
Carla Howatt
Program Director,
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
780-729-3935
Carla@EdmontonPoliceFoundation.com

TELUS
Tatianna Goldsney
Public Relations
Tatianna.goldsney@telus.com


