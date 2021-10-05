U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,332.45
    +31.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,228.69
    +225.77 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,381.58
    +126.09 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.01
    +6.54 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.40 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -13.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5030
    +0.0220 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3980
    +0.4800 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,270.88
    +1,998.26 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.74
    +23.37 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.82
    +37.81 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Live Webinar: AltheaDx hosts Dr. Kelly Wosnik to share practice patterns of PGx testing

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21th at 9AM PST/ 12PM EST, Dr. Kelly Wosnik, Owner/ NP-C of Bristol Health will share practice patterns and associated clinical implications using pharmacogenomic testing (PGx) to pinpoint the right treatments for mental illnesses. This is especially urgent as we enter the second winter season of COVID-19.

Dr. Kelly Wosnik
Dr. Kelly Wosnik

  • Title: How PGx Testing Can Improve Mental Health In COVID's Second Winter Wave

  • Date: Thurs October 9AM PST/12PM EST

  • Register: here

Live Webinar: AltheaDx hosts Dr. Kelly Wosnik to share practice patterns of Pharmacogenomic testing

Dr. Wosnik's mental health practice Bristol Health (Orem, Utah) has used PGx testing since its founding in 2015. This webinar will provide her unique perspective on how to improve care with PGx testing in her clinical practice.

At the webinar, Dr. Behnaz Sarrami, PharmD, Medical Science Liaison at AltheaDx, will also speak about the best practices in interpreting PGx tests to help link genes with medications that treat depression and anxiety.

The educational session will cover:

  • Clinical utility of PGx

  • Improving Rx choice earlier in treatment

  • Helpful resources to get started with PGx testing

AltheaDx CEO David Nikodem further commented, "Psychiatric nurse practitioners recognize the path to selecting mental health treatment is tough, especially as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and other winter-time mental health issues can be more acute. Using PGx testing to choose the correct drug treatment regimen is vital to achieving patient stability and wellness, while lowering side effects and medical costs overall."

About AltheaDx:
AltheaDx, Inc. is a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx). IDgenetix® is AltheaDx's PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by a published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial that demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used the test prior to prescribing a medication.

For media inquiries contact:
Croom Lawrence
clawrence@altheadx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to AltheaDx's ability to raise awareness for mental health and get patients the help they need, IDgenetix® ability to help patients improve their chances of response and/or remission by identifying the correct medication more efficiently and enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions, and that PGx testing can be a powerful lever in achieving wellness and remission when compared to standard-of-care. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that AltheaDx's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals, AltheaDx's ability to commercialize and successfully launch its products, risks relating to AltheaDx's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including potential competition, the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents, regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which AltheaDx operates, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and AltheaDx's efforts to address its impact, subsequent study results and findings that contradict earlier study results and findings, and the IDgenetix® ability to provide the aforementioned benefits among others. We undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-webinar-altheadx-hosts-dr-kelly-wosnik-to-share-practice-patterns-of-pgx-testing-301392983.html

SOURCE AltheaDx

Recommended Stories

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • MindMed Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Sphere Health

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has agreed to partner with Sphere Health – a physician-founded employee benefits provider targeting treatments for people with severe mental illness – to collect and analyze multimodal data in order to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with mental illnesses including anxiety and affective disorders.

  • AstraZeneca seeks emergency US approval for COVID antibody drug

    The drug could protect those who may not develop a robust immune response to vaccines.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sends Booster Data to FDA. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The announcement comes two weeks after the company presented the results of a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study showing that a booster dose offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally.

  • Booster Shot For J&J Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

    Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Accuray Inks Deal with C-RAD to Enhance Breast Cancer Treatment

    Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), focused on solutions for radiation treatments, has entered into an agreement with Sweden-based C-RAD, the provider of innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy, to enhance its Radixact System’s capabilities to treat breast cancer. Shares of the company declined 5.7% in extended trade on Monday. The Accuray Radixact System is the next generation TomoTherapy platform, which delivers radiation therapy to treat breast cancer at almost every stage and has

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Fauci says legitimate claims to religious exemptions from vaccine mandates are scarce

    He says many people say they're basing their objections to vaccination against COVID-19 on religious grounds when their opposition is in reality philosophical.

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • COVID-19 vaccines prevented 2,400 deaths among seniors in Florida, HHS report says

    The study found that Florida was among three states, alongside California and Texas, that benefited the most from the vaccine shots.

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • Pfizer vaccine's protection wanes over time, and not because of Delta, study says

    A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Orasure gets $109M government contract, plans to open additional manufacturing facility

    The funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity at a Bethlehem plant, and to build a new plant.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.