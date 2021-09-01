U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

LIVE WEBINAR: Improve Patient Experience, Engage Surgeons, and Save Millions Annually with the Perioperative Surgical Home

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This live webinar breaks down the Perioperative Surgical Home success at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), a not-for-profit, 850-bed teaching hospital, regional referral center, and Level 2 Trauma Center serving southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. Piloted first in orthopedics, the hospital optimized the perioperative process and experienced $4.2 million total savings in one year. Scaling the model across 16 service lines yielded up to $12 million annual ROI. NHRMC also decreased length of stay and day-of-surgery cancellations, which increased patient and surgeon satisfaction. Other returns included 2,588 additional patient bed days, improved overall HCAHPS scores, reduced per case supply costs, and decreased blood transfusion costs.

Click here to register: https://napaanesthesia.zoom.us/webinar/register/1016300876718/WN_NWUmN7mySc2RTGxuLbAzkg

In Improve Patient Experience, Engage Surgeons, and Save Millions Annually with the Perioperative Surgical Home, you will hear about process, lessons learned, and best practices for implementing a PSH initiative. Register today to learn how the team created a scalable and sustainable PSH model across specialties and departments—and how you can optimize efforts to drive savings and ROI at your hospital as well.

WEBINAR SPEAKERS
Rob Shakar, MD, FASA
Medical Director, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA)
Chief, Perianesthesia Care, New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC)
Chair, ASA Perioperative Surgical Home Steering Committee

Grant Rush, MHA
Vice President for Cardiovascular and Surgical Services, Novant Health Coastal Market (NHRMC)

This event is hosted by North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA).

About North American Partners in Anesthesia
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (PRNewsfoto/NAPA Management Services Corporation)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-webinar-improve-patient-experience-engage-surgeons-and-save-millions-annually-with-the-perioperative-surgical-home-301367679.html

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation

