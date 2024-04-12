Stock market today: Techs lead slide as banks kick off earnings season

BlackRock (BLK) results got earnings season underway before the bell on Friday, amid hopes that corporate updates can revive the early-year rally in stocks. Shares of the world's biggest asset manager pared premarket gains to trade just in the red, after the company posted a 36% jump in profit.
JPMorgan's (JPM) shares fell after its profit beat targets as CEO Jamie Dimon flagged "inflationary pressures" and Federal Reserve policy as concerns. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) traded in the green after their reports.
Meanwhile, precious metals continued to shine: Gold (GC=F) rallied above $2,400 to hit another fresh record, and silver (SI=F) traded at its highest since early 2021. Demand is seen as driven by investors seeking safety amid heightening Middle East tensions but shunning US government bonds in the face of inflation concerns.
Live5 updates
Hamza Shaban
Stocks tumble as banks kicked off earnings season
Stocks lost ground on Friday as tech names lost momentum and investors braced for the first wave of earnings season results as big bank results started rolling in.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.6%, or more than 200 points.
Jamie Dimon makes a good point to Yahoo Finance on interest rates
Fun call just now with reporters with JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and CFO Jeremy Barnum.
Topic of course was earnings but also, Dimon's views on rates and the economy.
Dimon made a good point to me on rates (I had asked Barnum about how the firm is preparing for higher for longer interest rates):
"I just want to point out that rates being higher on their own isn't that important, what is important is why — is it because of stagflation, that's obviously a negative or is it because of healthy growth, that's actually pretty good."
Dimon went onto say he is not "predicting" a recession.
Brian Sozzi
Early trend call out from bank earnings: investment banking
One division jumps right off the earnings posts from JP Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) this morning.
Wells Fargo's investment banking revenue rose 69% year over year.
Sign of more M&A and IPOs coming this year? Let the debate begin.
Brian Sozzi
It's hard to pooh-pooh these BlackRock earnings
One should always be hyper-critical of an earnings report and an earnings call. Question everything, good and bad.
That said, I am having trouble tossing cold water on these results out of BlackRock (BLK) this morning. In their simplest form, here is a giant asset manager that grew assets under management (AUM) by $1.4 trillion year over year to $10.5 trillion. At the same time, the company's more watchful eye on expenses drove a 180 basis point improvement in operating margins versus a year ago.
Can't get much better than that, given the size of a BlackRock.
Shares are up close to 2% pre-market, deservedly so.
Brian Sozzi
Inside the Apple trade
Apple's (AAPL) ticker has found its way back to the Yahoo Finance 'Trending Ticker' page to end the week.
The stock popped on Thursday on a report the company is refreshing its Mac line with new AI-enabled chips. Seems like good news, which may only embolden the bulls kicking the tires again on the tech giant's stock after a 9% year-to-date drop.
Why the stock has lagged reflects multiple reasons, neatly presented by JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a new client note.
Chatterjee says iPhone sales data is "highlighting headwinds" including in China. There is also concern about downside risk to Apple's services business amid "higher regulatory scrutiny in multiple geographies."
But these worries are now mostly baked into the stock price, contends Chatterjee.
He says investors are starting to warm up to Apple:
The stock's valuation premium to the broader market has moderated — the stock's valuation is now at the lower end of multiples the shares have traded at recently since the launch of the iPhone 12.
There is "increasing appetite from investors" in Apple as an "AI upgrade cycle" stock play.
(Reuters) -Citigroup's profit fell in the first quarter as it spent more on severance payments for laid-off employees and set aside money to refill a government deposit insurance fund. "Last month marked the end to the organizational simplification we announced in September," CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement. Citi expects a headcount reduction of 7,000 and $1.5 billion in annualized savings from reorganization, the lender said in its investor presentation.
JPMorgan Chase's first-quarter earnings rose 6%, but the bank projected muted growth for the rest of the year. Its shares (JPM) were down 2.7% in recent premarket trading. + Net interest income, the difference between what it earns on loans and securities minus what it pays depositors, rose 11% to $23.08 billion.
