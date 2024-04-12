Stock market today: Techs lead slide in US futures as banks lead out earnings season

BlackRock (BLK) results got earnings season underway early Friday amid hopes that corporate updates can revive the early-year rally in stocks. The world's biggest asset manager's shares popped in premarket after it posted a 36% jump in profit.
Meanwhile, precious metals continued to shine: Gold (GC=F) rallied above $2,400 to hit another fresh record, and silver (SI=F) traded at its highest since early 2021. Demand is seen as driven by investors seeking safety amid heightening Middle East tensions but shunning US government bonds amid inflation concerns.
Brian Sozzi
Early trend call out from bank earnings: investment banking
One division jumps right off the earnings posts from JP Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) this morning.
Investment banking.
JP Morgan saw investment banking sales rise 27% from the prior year, fueled by higher debt and equity underwriting fees.
Wells Fargo's investment banking revenue rose 69% year over year.
Sign of more M&A and IPOs coming this year? Let the debate begin
Brian Sozzi
It's hard to poo-poo these BlackRock earnings
One should always be hyper critical of an earnings report and an earnings call. Question everything, good and bad.
That said, I am having trouble tossing cold water on these results out of BlackRock (BLK) this morning. In their simplest form, here is a giant asset manager that grew assets under management (AUM) by $1.4 trillion year over year to $10.5 trillion. At the same time, the company's more watchful eye on expenses drove a 180 basis point improvement in operating margins versus a year ago.
Can't get much better than that given the size of a BlackRock.
Shares are up close to 2% pre-market, deservedly so.
Brian Sozzi
Inside the Apple trade
Apple's (AAPL) ticker has found its way back to the Yahoo Finance 'Trending Ticker' page to end the week.
The stock popped on Thursday on a report the company is refreshing its Mac line with new AI-enabled chips. Seems like good news, which may only embolden the bulls kicking the tires again on the tech giant's stock after a 9% year to date drop.
Why the stock has lagged reflects multiple reasons, neatly presented by JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a new client note.
Chatterjee says iPhone sales data is "highlighting headwinds" including in China. There is also concern about downside risk to Apple's services business amid "higher regulatory scrutiny in multiple geographies."
But these worries are now mostly baked into the stock price, contends Chatterjee.
He says investors are starting to warm up to Apple:
The stock's valuation premium to the broader market has moderated — the stock's valuation is now at the lower end of multiples the shares have traded at recently since the launch of the iPhone 12.
There is "increasing appetite from investors" in Apple as an "AI upgrade cycle" stock play.
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., aiming to boost sluggish computer sales, is preparing to overhaul its entire Mac line with a new family of in-house processors designed to highlight artificial intelligence.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, reported record assets under management of $10.5 trillion in its first quarter as buoyant markets boosted the firm. Assets rose 15%, or some $1.4 trillion, from a year earlier.
Shares of BlackRock rose about 2% premarket after the world’s largest asset manager reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. Assets under management at BlackRock climbed to a record $10.47 trillion in the first quarter, up 15% on the year, boosted by $57 billion of total net inflows to its investment products. Here are some more highlights from BlackRock’s first-quarter results: + Net income rose 36% from a year earlier to $1.57 billion.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports contracted sharply in March while imports unexpectedly shrank, undershooting forecasts by big margins, highlighting the stiff task facing policymakers as they try to bolster a shaky economic recovery. China has struggled to mount a sustainable post-COVID bounce, burdened by a protracted property crisis, mounting local government debts and weak private-sector spending. Exports from China slumped 7.5% year-on-year last month by value, customs data showed on Friday, the biggest fall since August last year and compared with a 2.3% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Global equity markets rallied in the first quarter as expectations grew that the world's major central banks were done with monetary policy tightening and would pivot to rate cuts, resulting in a jump in AUM. The company's AUM jumped 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while investment advisory and administration fees, typically a percentage of AUM and BlackRock's chief source of revenue, climbed nearly 8.8% to $3.63 billion. Shares of the world's largest asset manager were up 2.6% in premarket trading.
The biggest U.S. bank said it expects full-year net interest income, excluding trading, of $89 billion, depending on market fluctuations. CEO Jamie Dimon also stuck to his cautious tone, despite growing optimism in the last several months about a soft landing for the economy. High interest rates have helped lenders to boost net interest income (NII), or the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out for deposits.
Ark Invest, led by CEO Cathie Wood, has quickly grown into one of the largest asset managers in the world since launching in 2014. The firm emphasizes investing in technology, offering a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around innovative firms. Most recently, Ark teamed up with 21Shares to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF—Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). The ETF has performed extremely well, attracting more than $3 billion in assets under management in less than three months.
(Bloomberg) -- Ruffer LLP, the £22 billion ($27.6 billion) UK-based asset manager, is making its biggest-ever bet on cash as shrinking US liquidity boosts the possibility of a violent market reversal.