Stock market today: US futures in holding pattern in wait for CPI

US stocks were stuck in a holding pattern on Tuesday as investors bided their time until a key inflation report lands and potentially sheds light on the path of interest rates.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), the S&P 500 (^GSPC), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were all trading just below the flatline.

Stocks have become marooned ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, seen as a pivotal point for a market facing a slower next leg higher after a strong first quarter.

Investors have become increasingly less convinced the Federal Reserve will deliver on the three rate cuts it has projected for this year, given the persistent show of strength in the US economy. That's intensified the focus on the CPI print for March, with any sign that inflation has begun to cool again seen as an invitation to a June policy shift.

Meanwhile, fading rate-cut hopes have helped push up the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) yield near five-month highs — another potential headwind for stocks, with the 5% level seen as the key point of concern. The benchmark yield slipped on Tuesday to about 4.4%.

At the same time, rising metals prices have sparked concerns about a feed-through effect on inflation. Copper (HG=F), a key industrial input, put on about 0.4% early Tuesday, adding to a 10% year-to-date gain that has prompted talk of a new bull market. Gold (GC=F) climbed as much as 1.1% to $2,365.35 an ounce, extending its rally to hit another fresh record.

Another catalyst on the horizon is the start of first-quarter earnings season, which gets under way in earnest on Friday with results from the likes of Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC).