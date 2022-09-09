U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.30
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0047 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0088 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5980
    -1.4890 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,262.77
    +1,907.91 (+9.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

LiveArt Delivers AI-Powered Market Insights to Art Market with New Enterprise Edition

·4 min read

Auction Houses, Appraisal and Finance Firms, Banks, and Galleries Can Now Leverage LiveArt's Industry-Leading Products to Enhance Services and Grow Their Businesses SeoulAuctionBlue is First Partner to Utilize LiveArt Enterprise Edition to Support Its Fractionalization, Appraisal, and Valuation Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveArt today announced the launch of the LiveArt Enterprise Edition, which empowers auction houses, appraisal and finance firms, banks, galleries, advisors, and other art market operators with industry-leading AI-generated analytics and data to gain a competitive edge and grow their businesses. SeoulAuctionBlue, a subsidiary of Korea's largest art auctioneer, Seoul Auction, is the first art platform to invest in the LiveArt Enterprise Edition to support its fractionalization, appraisal, and valuation services for clients in Asia and globally.

In little more than a year, LiveArt's unparalleled data offerings and AI-generated solutions are already being utilized for free by over 100,000 – and growing – individual collectors, dealers, and art market professionals. The new LiveArt Enterprise Edition is a significantly expanded version of these tools, providing an all-in-one solution for the art trade to track the market moments that impact business and clients the most.

Features of the LiveArt Enterprise Edition include:

  • API integration with in-house collection management software

  • Access to 10+ million auction records updated in real-time and live streams from the top 25 auction houses globally

  • Advanced analytics powered by AI including artist indices and momentum scores, and LiveArt Estimate™ an estimated fair market value, generated from a proprietary algorithm that incorporates real-time data from across the global market.

  • Benefits of the MyCollection™ tool to track fluctuations of collection value on a holistic level and for every individual artwork

  • Real-time notifications when new artwork by artists in one's collection is available or if a new auction record is achieved

  • Connection to the LiveArt Trading Floor

  • Exclusive access to insights on the latest developments across the global art market

"Auction houses, advisors, appraisers, and others working with clients across the art market have historically had to rely on disparate sources and tools to inform trading. This has limited the ability to evaluate the market holistically at any moment in time. The LiveArt Enterprise Edition delivers, for the first time, a single centralized solution for real-time data and analyses on a global scale, enabling trade partners to increase efficiency and confidence in decision-making and ultimately grow their businesses," said Boris Pevzner, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveArt.

"LiveArt's Enterprise Analytics provides us with unique market insights that are integral to our decision making process. Whether we buy, sell or fractionalize fine art – the analytics generated by LiveArt provides us with the confidence to evaluate the market on a global scale. Having used and evaluated other products, we chose LiveArt due to its unparalleled depth, analytics platform and industry expertise," said Bong Lee, Founder and CEO of SeoulAuctionBlue.

More information on the LiveArt Enterprise Edition is available at https://liveart.io/data-enterprise.

About SeoulAuctionBlue

SeoulAuctionBlue is an affiliate of Korea's largest art auctioneer, Seoul Auction, which aims to expand the market by running a joint art purchasing platform: SOTWO. XBYBLUE is a subsidiary of Seoul Auction Blue and operates a service called XXBLUE, which secures and curates the intellectual properties (IP) of various digital content to offer limited digital art content to users.

About LiveArt

Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt's digital peer-to-peer marketplace provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.

LiveArt NFT is LiveArt's end-to-end web3 solution for minting and selling NFTs, which equips artists and collaborators with comprehensive rights management and unbreakable resale royalties. Artists can mint their works in the Creator Hub, and collectors can access a curated selection of only the best artworks on the LiveArt NFT Marketplace. The White Label Suite enables galleries and museums to launch and manage their own NFT marketplaces, or work with the LiveArt NFT Studio and its partners to curate and market drops.

