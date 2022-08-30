U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.41
    -36.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,881.66
    -217.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,888.73
    -128.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.89
    -24.05 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.47
    -4.54 (-4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    -0.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1290
    +0.0190 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1664
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7180
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,750.77
    -469.84 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.26
    -11.14 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.21
    -68.10 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

LiveHire Announces Launch of "Thrive" Global Partner Ecosystem to Bring Together World Class Technologies and Service Providers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LVH.AX

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, today announced the launch of the global Thrive Partner Network, bringing together the best technologies and service providers to deliver total talent acquisition and direct sourcing solutions with an award-winning candidate experience for hiring teams and candidates.

LiveHire's Thrive Partner Network will drive stronger collaboration and partnerships between leading organizations to bring LiveHire's award-winning experiences to candidates and hiring professionals across the world. The partner network will positively lend itself to supporting clients who are looking to implement and maintain end-to-end workforce solutions that deliver outstanding results.

"It is our mission to empower the flow of the world's talent and we do that through a best-of-breed recruitment and talent mobility software." says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "Our Thrive Partner Network consists of the best technology and service providers who enable organizations to build a full recruitment technology stack that meets their unique business needs."

The LiveHire Thrive Partner Network brings three types of formal partners into the fold:

  1. Technology Partners that provide bespoke products that optimize the recruitment process and solve unique HR and business needs. Our technology partners consist of integrations and trusted best-in-class providers from technical & cultural assessments, background and reference checks, sourcing, talent marketplaces, HRIS's, VMS's, video interviews and all the way to onboarding. This category of partners includes leading technology leaders and ISVs: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, VectorVMS, Renhead, Glider AI, HireVue, Enboarder, XRef, Criteria, MyInterview and more.

  2. Transformation Partners that support clients to help with HR and digital transformation projects, implementing direct sourcing technologies and to achieve their hiring goals. Our transformation partners are trusted providers that deliver on the promise of optimizing your workforce strategy by providing innovative solutions, improved processes, and ongoing development. This category includes QuantumWork Advisory, TalentBelt and more.

  3. RPOs/MSPs/Curation Partners: LiveHire's partnership with leading RPOs and MSPs is an essential and integral part of delivering a talent pipeline, leveraging the employer brand for private talent pools or building public talent pools with dedicated talent curation services. This category includes leading organizations like TAPFIN, AMS, HudsonRPO, Atrium, HireGenics, Viventis and more. LiveHire's RPO, MSP and curation partners have achieved amazing results through the LiveHire platform.
    a. Komatsu partnered with HudsonRPO and integrated LiveHire with SAP SuccessFactors to deliver an end-to-end solution for their entire workforce. By using the LiveHire platform and working with HudsonRPO, Komatsu reduced their reliance on paid advertising and recruitment agencies, found a technology to support their Employer Value Proposition and diversity goals, and decreased the time it takes to fill vacancies. Komatsu achieved a 62% reduction in time to hire, 3x the percentage of hires from referred candidates and 30% of their internal hires from their Talent Community.
    b. A Canadian government healthcare body partnered with a curation partner to rapidly hire hundreds of contact tracers to combat COVID-19. During the project, the curation team achieved a median time to submit of 3 days. This rapid, high-volume hiring project was heavily supported by LiveHire's two-way messaging, resulting in a median response time of only 1 hour from candidates.

The LiveHire Thrive Partner Network, paired with the integration marketplace and LiveHire's open APIs, offers clients the flexibility to create a best-in-class tech stack supported by market leading service partners that work with LiveHire.

"The LiveHire Thrive Partner ecosystem and alliances is designed to drive innovation through strong collaboration with leading organizations and expand the capabilities of the platform and tools that hiring teams use regularly." said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "The partner network will create a positive impact on the lives of candidates and hiring teams as they attract, engage and recruit talent using one unified platform for unprecedented recruiting excellence."

"LiveHire's Thrive Partner ecosystem uniquely addresses the universal workforce challenges for companies," says Jake Ebenhoch, Head of Business Development at QuantumWork Advisory. "QuantumWork Advisory is proud to be Thrive's strategic advisory and transformation partner that uses Design Thinking methodology to evaluate current friction points across people, process, and technology. The recommendations help global organizations create business justifications with practical go-forward strategies while also driving the implementation of market-leading technologies across their recruitment and contingent workforce practices."

"Hiring success hinges on an integrated recruiting strategy for attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent; you must have the right technology partners to deliver on the promise of Talent Quality," shares Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "We're thrilled to offer this as an active member in the LiveHire Thrive Partner Network and to offer positive hiring outcomes for our collective customers."

"Our partnership with LiveHire as our preferred technology partner for direct sourcing is central to our mission to bring innovation and impact to our clients," says Amy Doyle, Global Leader Talent Solutions at TAPFIN. "TAPFIN is a proven partner to our 200+ global clients and will lead the way with a direct sourcing solution that increases their competitiveness in the labor market and delivers real business outcomes."

To learn more about LiveHire Thrive Partner Network, visit www.livehire.com/us/partners.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers through branded Talent Communities. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally.

LiveHire is proudly partnered with an expansive network of organizations including VMS, MSP, RPO, video interviewing, onboarding and more to offer the flexibility companies need for a world-class experience for hiring teams and candidates.

As an ISO and SOC2 Type 1 certified organization, LiveHire is committed to providing a highly secure and compliant interface for all its users.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livehire-announces-launch-of-thrive-global-partner-ecosystem-to-bring-together-world-class-technologies-and-service-providers-301614769.html

SOURCE LiveHire

Recommended Stories

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Is Now a Bad Time to Retire?

    Retiring during a market downturn and soaring inflation can feel like sailing into the wind instead of the sunset. The market’s performance in the first few years of retirement can have a big impact on how long a nest egg lasts, partly because losses take a bigger bite out of a portfolio when it is typically at its largest, advisers and economists say. Of course, it isn’t always possible to time your retirement to coincide with a bull market.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • Oil Retreats After Iraq Calms Supply Nerves Following Clashes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iraq’s state marketing company said exports haven’t been affected by violent clashes in Baghdad. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchWest Texas Interme

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • I’m 62, single and never had a retirement account. I have $100,000 to invest, but is it too late?

    See: I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments? Many Americans go without retirement accounts, so you’re certainly not alone. You have your home and a rental property paid for, and with no debt, you should be able to store much of that income in investment and savings accounts.

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years - live updates

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • Read the Letter Elon Musk Sent to Twitter With More Reasons to Terminate His Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchIn a filing on Tuesday, law

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Whether they are selling burgers, pizza or pancakes, major U.S. restaurant chains are short-staffed – and they expect to stay that way. Staffing at IHOP and at Applebee's Grill + Bar chains, both owned by Dine Brands Global, is currently at about 90% of 2019 levels - the status quo for at least the past four quarters, Chief Executive Officer John Peyton told Reuters, calling it "the new normal." Now they are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favor kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus over cashiers at registers.

  • Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about $4 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has not put a dent in the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settlement were down $4.43, or 4.2%, at $100.62 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) after touching a session low of $99.66 a barrel. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, which could slow economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinkin