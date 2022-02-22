U.S. markets closed

LiveHire, Broadleaf Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand MSP Offerings

·2 min read
In this article:
  • LVH.AX

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and job seekers, has announced a strategic partnership with Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management services. The partnership will pair LiveHire's cutting-edge AI-powered technology with Broadleaf's best-in-class workforce services.

Through AI-powered candidate matching and 2-way text message engagement, LiveHire has proven to increase the suitability of candidates submitted for roles and significantly shorten the time needed to fill jobs. LiveHire's software will provide Broadleaf with a total talent platform to generate private, branded Talent Clouds to attract and engage permanent and contingent workers on behalf of their clients, while offering a superior candidate experience.

"LiveHire is excited to partner with Broadleaf, a trusted and progressive managed service provider that leads their industry with agility and innovation," said LiveHire CEO Christy Forest. "In today's dynamic labor market, Broadleaf maintains a suite of total workforce solutions that span both contingent and permanent hiring. LiveHire's premier direct sourcing and total talent acquisition technology is brought to life by the Broadleaf teams that 'walk the talk' with LiveHire on world-class candidate experience."

The performance of LiveHire can exponentially improve recruiting results, offering the ability to fill the majority of job requisitions through the tool and curation process of the MSP.

"Since adopting LiveHire's AI technology, our talent acquisition teams at Broadleaf have seen increased success when attracting top candidates from all labor categories and employment classifications," said Dave Savarise, Executive Vice President at Broadleaf. "We are confident that our LiveHire partnership will continue to enhance our next-generation of MSP service offerings and help our clients to keep pace with the ever-changing talent market."

About LiveHire
LiveHire is a globally leading total talent platform that attracts permanent and contingent talent via branded talent clouds. LiveHire provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of contractor workforces across 14 of the largest industries. LiveHire supports partners and clients 24 hours a day from offices strategically located in the USA and Australia. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us

About Broadleaf Results

Founded in 1965, Broadleaf is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, and employer of record/payrolling. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent. To learn more about Broadleaf, click here.

For Media Enquiries:

Daniella Iljon
daniella@livehire.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livehire-broadleaf-announce-strategic-partnership-to-expand-msp-offerings-301487956.html

SOURCE LiveHire

