U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.81
    +41.33 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,577.80
    +212.97 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,032.52
    +204.18 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.88
    +20.05 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.97
    -1.96 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.46 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4140
    -0.0690 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0099 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3500
    -1.1300 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,062.80
    -1,377.64 (-6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.37
    -8.87 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

LiveHire and Enboarder Announce Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Onboarding Experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LVH.AX

The integrated solution combines the power of LiveHire's Total Talent and Direct Sourcing Platform with Enboarder's People Activation Platform to deliver more personalized experiences for onboarding new talent

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, and Enboarder, the world's only People Activation platform enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, human-centric journeys, have announced a strategic integration to enable experience-led and personalized onboarding.

In today's digital era, it is critical for organizations to provide experience-driven onboarding that is ongoing, engaging, rich, and consistent. In fact, the top two reasons candidates withdraw from the recruiting process are because they felt that their time was disrespected, and the process took too long. LiveHire's integration with Enboarder enables the transfer of data in a seamless fashion with the flexibility to choose the status you would like to trigger the integration, creating a faster, more seamless experience.

"Our integration with Enboarder comes at an opportune time where candidate experience is vital to recruitment," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "Enboarder's integration with LiveHire provides a seamless transition from recruitment to onboarding that is experience-driven from end-to-end."

According to Business News Daily, a poor onboarding experience is a major cause of employee turnover. This can ultimately cost an organization 100-300% of the employee's salary in total. It is important to get off on the right foot with onboarding, which ultimately starts during the recruitment process.

"At Enboarder, our mission is to help organizations put their people and human connection at the center of everything they do," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "By integrating our People Activation Platform with LiveHire, we'll ensure that companies worldwide are providing their new employees with a smooth transition from the hiring to onboarding process, solidifying strong connection and engagement throughout the employee's entire journey."

"Kent Removals and Storage have undertaken a highly successful dual partnership and integration with LiveHire and Enboarder as part of our people initiative to ensure an excellent candidate and employee journey. What we have loved about LiveHire is that we can be agile in our messaging and contact with candidates, ensuring that we are communicating to everyone their status and progress. The talent community is a great way for us to engage passive candidates and build a connection for opportunities down the track. With Enboarder, the workflows allow us to really tailor the onboarding to the needs of our changing workforce. Catering to our blue and white collar staff and those on site and remote is easy with Enboarder," said Paula McCabe, Head of Talent and Performance at Kent Removals and Storage. "We get to engage with our new hires the moment they accept and keep them engaged during that critical time during their notice period. Having both systems in play means the journey from candidate to employee is seamless, engaging, intuitive and fun. Our feedback to date indicates that we are just shy of reaching a 5 star rating for this integration," she added.

For more information on Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/.

For more information on LiveHire, please visit: https://livehire.com

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers through branded Talent Communities. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally.

LiveHire is proudly partnered with an expansive network of organizations including VMS, MSP, RPO, video interviewing, onboarding and more to offer the flexibility companies need for a world-class experience for hiring teams and candidates.

As an ISO-certified organization, LiveHire is committed to providing a highly secure, compliant, and secure interface for all its users.

About Enboarder

Enboarder is the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver human-centric journeys. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livehire-and-enboarder-announce-partnership-to-deliver-next-generation-onboarding-experience-301568297.html

SOURCE LiveHire

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • 'They want somebody yesterday': Employers are desperate for workers in these fields

    See which industries and fields are seeing the most new hires.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome Tuya Inc. first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining us today are founder and the CEO of Tuya, Mr. With that, I will now turn the call to our founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang.

  • Claim Social Security or withdraw from your 401(k) during a bear market? Think carefully

    Recession fears are spiking now that major indexes are approaching bear market territory, after months of market volatility that have put a strain on retirees’ and preretirees’ retirement portfolios. Retirement Tip of the Week: Weigh your options before beginning to claim Social Security–there is no one-size-fits-all approach. There’s no right answer to when to claim Social Security.

  • Sky-high oil prices are a unique chance to pay for climate action

    The price of oil is at its highest point in a decade, over $120 per barrel for Brent crude, the international benchmark. At first glance, high prices could be an incentive for oil and gas companies to drill more. Record-breaking gasoline prices are blunting the sticker shock of electric vehicles, and could speed their adoption.

  • McDonald’s Settles French Tax Case for $1.3 Billion

    The deal, set to be described in detail at a court hearing in Paris on Thursday, is in a case that dates back more than half a decade.