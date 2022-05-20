U.S. markets open in 9 hours

LiveHire wins HR Tech Award for "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution"

·3 min read
In this article:
  • LVH.AX

MIAMI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, wins the HR Tech Award for "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" in the Talent Acquisition category.

The HR Tech Awards program is powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory and rigorously reviews solutions across multiple categories that are designed to serve employers and the workforce. LiveHire was amongst hundreds of HR technologies focused on driving innovation and solving problems.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, the HR technology landscape consists of more than 5,000 providers with more entering each day. The HR Tech Awards recognize nearly 1% of those providers for their dedication to creative solutions that aim to solve the problems their customers face.

LiveHire enables its clients to move away from a reactive and expensive approach to recruitment to a digitally-powered, proactive recruitment methodology that engages talent in an authentic, humanized way while dramatically lowering the costs of finding the best new hires.

LiveHire solves the problem of managing talent acquisition in today's highly competitive market for contingent or full-time hiring by unlocking quality hires at speed through the power of exceptional candidate experience.

As an all-in-one Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) and Applicant Tracking System (ATS), LiveHire allows its users to achieve many competitive advantages through its key differentiators and innovations:

  • Branded talent community sign up pages (to enhance employer branding)

  • Rapid two-way candidate messaging via email and texting, native (with bulk option) and fully integrated into the LiveHire platform experience (enabling industry-leading candidate response time)

  • Proactive AI-driven talent pooling and workforce planning (reducing time-to-hire)

  • Intelligent job matching and candidate suggestions (eliminating recruitment admin)

  • Ability to create a total talent view; external, internal, contractor, and alumni (revealing strategic recruitment insights)

"If you're going to sell something, you need to go where buyers are already interested in what you have to offer. Hiring follows the same logic: if you want to offer a job, it's faster and easier to hire if you find someone who is interested in your company. LiveHire's platform helps employers to identify and tap into talent that has already expressed an interest, creating higher quality conversations and better hires overall." - Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"We are honoured and proud to be recognized by the HR Tech Awards for the 'Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution' in the Talent Acquisition category," says Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire, "this award is a testament to our team's dedication to solving the challenges our customers face and our mission to empower the flow of the world's talent. We are proud to be helping large and small organizations transform the way they recruit talent, and we're just getting started."

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers through branded Talent Communities. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livehire-wins-hr-tech-award-for-best-innovative-or-emerging-tech-solution-301551831.html

SOURCE LiveHire

