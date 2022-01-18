U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,597.75
    -57.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,515.00
    -281.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,295.00
    -300.75 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,131.30
    -26.40 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    +1.49 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +1.36 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,898.88
    -903.23 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.65
    -23.08 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.07
    -53.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

LiveHive wants to be a ‘one stop shop’ for online yoga teachers, PTs and other coaches

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Yoga, personal trainers and other kinds of online coaches have a bewildering array of platforms on which they can launch their class, either in platforms specializing in verticals (PTs) or more general ones.

A new UK player hopes - perhaps a little optimistically - hopes to make inroads into this market with a ‘one stop shop’ for live online coaches.

LiveHive is aimed at anyone coaching online - from yoga teachers to professionals offering specialist expertise, personal trainers, influencers and lifestyle gurus. In other words, it’s trying to be all things to all coaches, whether full time, part time, or as as a side income.

The B2B platform offers a browser-based video studio; integrated payments and payouts; automatic recordings; integrated social media, as well a SMS and email notifications for clients.

Co-founder and CEO of LiveHive, Dave Nicholson said: “Looking at the UK’s growing knowledge economy, it was clear that providing live online coaching as a business was too technically complex, time consuming and confusing. LiveHive makes the entire process simpler, easier and more effective for all involved.”

LifeHive has bootstrapped to date and now plans a seed round.

It is of course up against some large and better-funded players including Moxie and Kuula.tv.

Recommended Stories

  • Safari bug has been revealing people’s browsing history and personal information for months

    The bug could expose users Google User ID from websites like YouTube, Google Calendar, or Google Keep.

  • The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

    THE RISE AND RISE OF MRBEAST: Jimmy Donaldson has become the world’s highest earning YouTuber through a combination of savvy business skills and ambitious high-concept capers

  • Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker’s Muslim Dating App Violates Trademark, Match Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. accused Muslim-only dating app Muzmatch Ltd. of free riding on its market leading success as part of a copyright infringement case in London.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis Histor

  • 'Non-fungi-what?' How I explained NFTs to my boomer parents

    My parents never heard of NFTs before I brought them up while playing a card game with them a few weeks ago. A perfect "teachable moment," I thought.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

    Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies. The social media giant last year launched another program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.

  • BlackRock’s Climate Stance Is About Profits, Not Politics, Larry Fink Says

    In his annual letter to the CEOs of the companies in which BlackRock invests, Larry Fink said businesses that don’t plan for a carbon-free future risk being left behind. The quest for long-term returns, and not politics, is what animates the money manager’s efforts, he wrote.

  • TBI: Missing East TN 12 year old, 16 year old found safe after endangered child alert

    Two children from Pigeon Forge were found safe Saturday after TBI issued an endangered child alert.

  • Metaverse Token Avaxtars Built on Avalanche Rises over 180% in 24-hours

    Avaxtars, a metaverse coin built on the Avalanche blockchain was the highest price gainer among Metaverse tokens on January 17 noting 182.99% price gains.

  • Winter storm brings traffic to a standstill in Ontario, Quebec (PHOTOS)

    Widespread closures and delays have been reported.

  • How Nigeria succeeded in clipping Twitter's wings

    Some fear that Twitter agreeing to new rules in Nigeria may encourage others to restrict social media.

  • Video has circulated online since December 2021 in posts about Indonesian social media trend

    As a tsunami flooded several Pacific coastlines following a devastating volcanic eruption in Tonga in January 2022, a video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media alongside a claim it shows people being swept away by a tsunami wave. However, the video has been shared in a false context; it has circulated in posts since December 2021 about a group in Indonesia that filmed a stunt for a social media trend.The video was shared here on Twitter on January 15, 2022.It has been viewe

  • Final Fantasy VII Writer Doesn't Want To Talk About His Games On Twitter

    Kazushige Nojima is one of video game’s most famous story and scenario writers. Some of his past credits include Final Fantasy VII, Kingdom Hearts I and II, and even Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s Adventure Mode, among many others. Recent credits include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. But don’t expect him to talk about any of them on Twitter. He won’t. This week, Nojima announced that he won’t be tweeting about upcoming or pas

  • Song Ji-ah apologises for wearing fake luxury items on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno

    In her hand-written apology letter that she shared on her Instagram, Song said she was sorry for wearing fake luxury goods on her social media and on Single’s Inferno.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Robinhood vs. E*TRADE

    Upstart Robinhood offers commission-free trading but has cut corners to book profits while E*TRADE's competitive commissions allow customers to access an impressive basket of resources.

  • Surge Energy Announces 2022 Budget Guidance

    Surge Energy (TSE: SGY) announced Monday a 2022 capital and operating budget, a corporate update on shareholder returns business model, and an operations update. Surge Energy is a production company focused on the acquisition and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States Budget Guidance In 2022, Surge will focus on disciplined capital allocation, with cash flow strategically allocated between capital projects, net debt repayment and the fundamental objective of restoring