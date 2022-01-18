LiveHive wants to be a ‘one stop shop’ for online yoga teachers, PTs and other coaches

Yoga, personal trainers and other kinds of online coaches have a bewildering array of platforms on which they can launch their class, either in platforms specializing in verticals (PTs) or more general ones.

A new UK player hopes - perhaps a little optimistically - hopes to make inroads into this market with a ‘one stop shop’ for live online coaches.

LiveHive is aimed at anyone coaching online - from yoga teachers to professionals offering specialist expertise, personal trainers, influencers and lifestyle gurus. In other words, it’s trying to be all things to all coaches, whether full time, part time, or as as a side income.

The B2B platform offers a browser-based video studio; integrated payments and payouts; automatic recordings; integrated social media, as well a SMS and email notifications for clients.

Co-founder and CEO of LiveHive, Dave Nicholson said: “Looking at the UK’s growing knowledge economy, it was clear that providing live online coaching as a business was too technically complex, time consuming and confusing. LiveHive makes the entire process simpler, easier and more effective for all involved.”



LifeHive has bootstrapped to date and now plans a seed round.

It is of course up against some large and better-funded players including Moxie and Kuula.tv.