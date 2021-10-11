U.S. markets closed

Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

·2 min read
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)
Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (833) 714-0873
International: (778) 560-2630
Conference ID # 8282237

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 4, 2021 until November 18, 2021.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642
Conference ID # 8282237

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301397327.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

