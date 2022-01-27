U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -34.50 (-1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -1.05 (-4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1147
    -0.0098 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0082 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3550
    +0.6950 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,779.57
    -915.15 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.99
    -8.52 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Livent Receives EcoVadis 2021 Gold Rating for Sustainability

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LTHM

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has been awarded 2021 Gold status for sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the second consecutive year that Livent has achieved a Gold sustainability rating and places Livent in the top 5% of the more than 85,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis around the world.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)
Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

EcoVadis evaluates a company's sustainability management and progress across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are honored to once again receive a Gold rating from EcoVadis for our sustainability performance. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams to meet the needs of our customers while ensuring that Livent continues to operate in a safe, ethical, socially conscious and sustainable manner," said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent. "Lithium will continue to play an important role in enabling the shift to electrification and a lower carbon, more sustainable future. As we work to expand Livent's production capabilities to meet the increasing global demand for lithium chemicals, we remain equally committed to growing responsibly, uplifting our communities and delivering on our 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals."

For more information about Livent's sustainability efforts, please download Livent's 2020 Sustainability Report from the Sustainability section of Livent.com

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-receives-ecovadis-2021-gold-rating-for-sustainability-301470117.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Market turmoil 'an opportunity to upgrade' portfolios: Morgan Stanley Managing Director

    Morgan Stanley Managing Director Kathy Entwistle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss economic data, the expected rate hike in March, and the market outlook amid geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Big Q4 Loss

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has disappointed investors and customers repeatedly in recent years. Investors got more of the same on Wednesday, when Boeing reported its fourth-quarter results. Boeing posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $15.3 billion a year earlier.