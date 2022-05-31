U.S. markets closed

LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

·2 min read
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)
LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through May 17, 2022, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 15 employees totaling 158,799 Shares and grants of stock options to 7 employees totaling 86,220 Shares.

All RSU and stock option grants vest 25% per year over 4 years and are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:
Mike Tague
pr@liveperson.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301558398.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

