Liver Cancer Drugs Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca Plc & Bayer AG| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liver Cancer Drugs Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The liver cancer drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for liver cancer drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The development and launch of treatment therapies for liver cancer will facilitate the liver cancer drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing incidence of liver cancer, advancements in diagnostic methods will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But factors such as the only curative option available is surgical resection and transplantation will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The liver cancer drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to expand their portfolio of offerings and increase their market share to competitors in the market. The liver cancer drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common type of liver cancer.

  • Bayer AG - The company offers drugs, treatment, and diagnoses for liver cancer.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.- The company offers CYRAMZA for the treatment of lung, liver, stomach, and colorectal cancers.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc. - The company offers a wide range of drugs for the treatment of liver diseases such as Epclusa, Harvoni, Hepsera, and others.

  • Lion TCR Pte. - The company offers LioCyx-M004 drugs for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma which is one of the types of liver cancer.

  • To know more about more vendors with offerings - Download a free sample report now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the liver cancer drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -

  • The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 30.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1%. Download a free sample now!

  • The cancer therapies market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 34.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%. Download a free sample now!

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.4

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.8 Eureka Therapeutics

  • 10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • 10.10 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

  • 10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liver-cancer-drugs-market---42-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-astrazeneca-plc--bayer-ag-17000-technavio-reports-301511791.html

SOURCE Technavio

