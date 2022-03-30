Liver Cancer Drugs Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca Plc & Bayer AG| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liver Cancer Drugs Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The liver cancer drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for liver cancer drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The development and launch of treatment therapies for liver cancer will facilitate the liver cancer drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing incidence of liver cancer, advancements in diagnostic methods will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But factors such as the only curative option available is surgical resection and transplantation will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The liver cancer drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to expand their portfolio of offerings and increase their market share to competitors in the market. The liver cancer drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common type of liver cancer.

Bayer AG - The company offers drugs, treatment, and diagnoses for liver cancer.

Eli Lilly and Co.- The company offers CYRAMZA for the treatment of lung, liver, stomach, and colorectal cancers.

Gilead Sciences Inc. - The company offers a wide range of drugs for the treatment of liver diseases such as Epclusa, Harvoni, Hepsera, and others.

Lion TCR Pte. - The company offers LioCyx-M004 drugs for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma which is one of the types of liver cancer.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the liver cancer drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

