Liver Cancer Drugs Market size to grow by USD 5.29 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing incidence of liver cancer as Key Driver | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.4% at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (immunotherapy and targeted therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights 
Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Eureka Therapeutics

  • Exelixis Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Q BioMed Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 
North America will account for 42% of market growth. US and Canada are the key markets for liver cancer drugs in North America. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

Over the forecast period, the expansion of the liver cancer medications market in North America would be aided by the development and introduction of treatment regimens for the disease.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Liver Cancer Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Click Here for Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the liver cancer drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

To know about the market contribution of each segment – Get the latest sample report now!

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 
Factors such as the increasing incidence of liver cancer, and advancements in diagnostic methods will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But factors such as the only curative option available is surgical resection and transplantation will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting Liver Cancer Drugs Market.

Customize Your Report 
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst now!

Related Reports: 
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.8 Eureka Therapeutics

  • 10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • 10.10 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

  • 10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us: 
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liver-cancer-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-29-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-incidence-of-liver-cancer-as-key-driver--technavio-301570813.html

SOURCE Technavio

