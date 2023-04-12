Liver Cancer Drugs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing incidence of liver cancer - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liver cancer drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 14.67%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing incidence of liver cancer, advancements in diagnostic methods, and favorable reimbursement scenario. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global liver cancer drugs market Vendor Analysis:

The global liver cancer drugs market is concentrated, with the presence of a few numbers of global as well as local industry participants. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common type of liver cancer.

Bayer AG - The company offers drugs, treatment, and diagnosis for liver cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers drugs and treatment for patients having cancer.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for forecast period (2022-

2026) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to

evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers liver cancer drugs market segmentation by type (immunotherapy and targeted therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the immunotherapy segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Immunotherapy is superior to other cancer treatments due to its high specificity and low toxicity. There are currently three immunotherapies for liver cancer on the market. Merck created the humanized antibody KEYTRUDA. By binding to the PD-1 receptor, this antibody prevents PD L1 and PD L2 from interacting with PD 1, thereby restoring the immune and T-cell responses. During the forecast period, moderate growth is anticipated in the market. Immunotherapy is a particular therapy that utilizes the insusceptible arrangement of the body to battle malignant growth.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The increasing incidence of liver cancer is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

One of the most common causes of cancer-related death worldwide is liver cancer. Depending on the underlying cause, an increase in the risk of liver cancer will result from an increase in the incidence of risk factors like hepatitis B and C.

Hepatitis C is present in more than half of patients with certain liver cancers in the United States. Hepatitis B affects about 15% of this group.

About 31,000 Americans get liver cancer each year. In the United States, fatty liver is cited as the most common cause of liver cancer, followed by hepatitis C. Long-term alcohol use is also the most common cause of liver cancer.

In addition, the rise in the prevalence of new risk factors like diabetes, obesity, and related non-alcoholic fatty liver disease may be linked to the rise in the prevalence of liver cancer.

Major Trends:

The use of mABs is a liver cancer drugs market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the forecast period.

Monoclonal antibody therapies are a novel and promising strategy for treating liver cancer, as the majority of cases of the disease do not respond to chemotherapy.

The lack of understanding regarding tumor-specific targets is the primary obstacle. Antibodies and fragments with high stability and affinity that can target liver cancer tumor-specific antigens are the subjects of ongoing research.

The sensitivity and specificity of monoclonal antibodies, which reduce the likelihood of harmful side effects, are their primary advantages.

The extremely long shelf life of monoclonal antibodies makes them an attractive treatment option for liver cancer. As of now, just a single monoclonal immunizer is endorsed to treat liver disease.

However, a number of monoclonal antibodies are in various stages of evaluation in the pipeline.

Key Challenges:

The only curative option being surgical resection and transplantation will be a key challenge for the liver cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

The stage of the disease and how well the liver is functioning determine the treatment for liver cancer. There are currently no drugs on the market or in development that could potentially treat liver cancer.

Due to differences in healthcare systems across the globe, there has not yet been a global agreement that surgical treatment of liver cancer should be recommended.

Liver resection can be performed exclusively in competitors who meet the essentials for the medical procedure. However, a high rate of tumor recurrence is frequently linked to surgery.

Patients who have tumors that come back are looked at for liver transplants.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this liver cancer drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liver cancer drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the liver cancer drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Liver Cancer Drugs Market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Liver Cancer Drugs Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The kaposi sarcoma market size has the potential to grow by USD 20.89 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.10%. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by treatment type (HAART, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and key vendors. The rising number of organ transplants will drive the global kaposi sarcoma market growth during the estimated period.

The sarcoma therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%. The report extensively covers sarcoma therapeutics market segmentation by type (soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the factors driving the global sarcoma therapeutics market growth is the patient assistance programs due to the increasing cost of therapeutics for the treatment of various oncology indications.

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 Eureka Therapeutics

10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

10.10 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

10.11 Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liver-cancer-drugs-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-67-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-growing-incidence-of-liver-cancer---technavio-301793259.html

SOURCE Technavio