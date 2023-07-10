LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP investor three-year losses grow to 39% as the stock sheds US$128m this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) share price has gained 19% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 39% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Since LiveRamp Holdings has shed US$128m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

LiveRamp Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, LiveRamp Holdings grew revenue at 16% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 12% per year. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for LiveRamp Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in LiveRamp Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.2%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 6% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of LiveRamp Holdings by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

