Some Livermore residents want Larimer County to pay for a 'character plan.' Here's why.

Some Livermore residents are asking Larimer County to fund a "character plan" that would study potential land uses around The Forks Mercantile and Saloon — a store and restaurant at U.S. Highway 287 and County Road 74E — with the intent of creating a community vision for the future.

Commission Chairman John Kefalas and county planners will hold a town meeting Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Livermore Community Hall to get feedback from residents in the rural community. Larimer County has enough funding —about $50,000 — for one character study this year. Livermore would be competing with several other communities.

A character plan, Kefalas said, is a document intended to provide a framework "for how Livermore wants to see itself in 10 years. It's not about approving a specific land use proposal and not about adopting a proposed Livermore Rural Center plan."

The Livermore Rural Center plan, prepared by Bob West, co-owner of The Forks; Cheryl Rennels, who owns a nearby ranch; and Zach Thode, Roberts Ranch manager, shows a desire to create a more reliable water source for the restaurant; Livermore Elementary, which trucks water to the school; the church and fire station.

But water systems are expensive and can't occur without growth to help pay the costs. That's the part that has inflamed some residents who say they have been excluded from discussions about the process and fear the rural center plan could lead to development of the mostly rural landscape. Currently, Livermore's activity is centered around The Forks, post office, church, elementary school, county owned open space and a county maintenance facility on County Road 74E.

A sign at The Forks in Livermore on Oct. 16, 2023.

The plan suggests some housing, lodging such as short-term rentals and additional commercial space like a small grocery store, dental office and other services not currently available.

Thode described the rural center plan as "just a request to start a rural center character plan." The intent is to create a public process that creates a framework for what the future development of Livermore might look like, if it ever comes, he said. "All of those things are potential ideas. Nowhere does it say this is a request for development ... it just says it's an idea."

The new maintenance facility prompted Thode and others to ask commissioners for a character plan study that would lay out a vision for the future especially as plans progress to realign U.S. 287 to accommodate the proposed Glade Reservoir as part of the Northern Integrated Supply Project. Any development plans that came forward after the character plan was adopted would have to comply with the plan's vision, said Thode, a water engineer.

With the eventual construction of Glade Reservoir near Colorado Highway 14 and U.S. 287, Ted's Place will be isolated to service Highway 14 and Poudre Canyon, according to the plan. "There will be no current services between Laramie, Wyoming and Fort Collins (about 66 miles) except for The Forks."

Not all owners of The Forks are on board with development plans.

Longtime Livermore residents Danette and Mike Meyer, who own about 25% of the Forks, said in an email: "We don't believe this development plan should be associated with the Forks as not all owners are supportive. While we appreciate the need for a sustainable water source in the valley, we are not supportive of significant development of the Livermore valley to achieve those aims. We are supportive of a community led character study where all community members have a say in how or, most importantly, if they want to see Livermore grow."

Wells were polluted by a diesel spill on county property in the 1970s that has caused water issues ever since. As a result of a lawsuit, the county funded the Livermore Water Association, which developed a new water system for five properties from a shallow well and buried collection tank. Water is sent through a filtration system and on to users. "The water source is a bit unreliable and extremely expensive for water users," Thode said.

"The fire station, school and church have substandard water supplies," the trio wrote in the rural center plan submitted to the county.

Without a new water source, it is unlikely any land use change will be possible, according to the rural center plan. Several people within the Livermore Water Association researched possible water alternatives due to the increased costs of the existing system and may have a future source, according to the plan document.

There is a more reliable water source, Kefalas said. "To drill that water and move it to the community village would require more development." The meeting, however, won't address water issues. "The purpose of the meeting is to explain to a larger audience what the county's role is and an opportunity to develop a character plan. The character area plan creates a framework of what people want to see in the broader area five to 10 years from now with the realignment of 287, public safety issues on 287, etc."

Three members of the University of Wyoming swim team were killed last week in a crash 7 miles north of Livermore, near the site where three UW students were killed in a 2021 crash.

In November, the Coloradoan reported that the 30-mile stretch from Colorado Highway 14 to the Wyoming state line had seen 15 fatalities in the last 11 years, including three in 2023.

Creating an area plan "has been an issue since I've been a commissioner," Kefalas said. "We want to support efforts to do future planning and sustainability, but for lots of reasons we haven't had the capacity or resources to do that." Although other communities will be vying for funding, Kefalas said he believes "Livermore is a higher priority."

Want to go?

The meeting with Commissioner John Kefalas and county planners will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, at Livermore Community Hall, 2044 W.County Road 74E, Livermore.

