Livestock feeding systems market: Growth opportunities led by AGCO Corp. and Big Dutchman AG Holding - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The livestock feeding systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,583.84 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.12%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising population of cattle in farms, the shift toward fresh meat products, and the presence of regulations.

Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGCO Corp., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., CTB Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hetwin Automation Systems Gmbh, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolutions, Scale Aquaculture AS, Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Agrotech BV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (poultry, ruminants, swine, and others) and technology (manual, automated, robotic, and others).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion

The poultry segment was valued at USD 1,802.08 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. The rising demand for poultry feeding systems has encouraged major vendors to focus on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, AGCO Corp. acquired Faromatics, a precision livestock farming company. Moreover, the growth of the global population will increase the demand for poultry meat during the forecast period, which may lead to an increase in the number of poultry LSUs.

What are the key data covered in this livestock feeding systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the livestock feeding systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the livestock feeding systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the livestock feeding systems market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of livestock feeding systems market vendors

Livestock feeding systems market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,583.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Australia, Germany, The Netherlands, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., CTB Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hetwin Automation Systems Gmbh, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolutions, Scale Aquaculture AS, Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Agrotech BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global livestock feeding systems market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Automated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Robotic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AGCO Corp.

12.4 Big Dutchman AG Holding

12.5 Cargill Inc.

12.6 CTB Inc.

12.7 Dairymaster

12.8 Daviesway Pty Ltd.

12.9 DeLaval International AB

12.10 GEA Group AG

12.11 Lely International NV

12.12 Madison One Holdings LLC

12.13 Pellon Group Oy

12.14 Rovibec Agrisolutions

12.15 Scale Aquaculture AS

12.16 Trioliet BV

12.17 VDL Agrotech BV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

