Livestock Malaysia 2023 - Stronger and better in its comeback

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The doors of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center will open once more to Malaysia's premier livestock show that will gather exhibitors and visitors from all over the world to see the latest innovations in the meat and feed industries.

As the longest-running livestock show in Southeast Asia (SEA), industry professionals are looking forward to the re-staging of Livestock Malaysia which will take place from November 29 to December 1, 2023. More than 150 participants from local and international stakeholders will showcase the newest technologies and developments in feed production, meat processing and livestock production.

Staging the 10th edition of the show is fully supported by the Malaysian government led by the Department of Veterinary Services and other industry groups in the country such as the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association, Federation of Livestock Farmers' Association of Malaysia, World Veterinary Poultry Association – Malaysia, World Poultry Science Association – Malaysia and the Malaysian Animal Health and Nutrition Industries.

In its comeback, international pavilions from Mainland China, Korea and Taiwan are expected to bring valuable partnerships, stronger knowledge transfer and investment prospects to create a globally competitive Malaysian livestock sector. As one of the most prestigious livestock events in SEA, Livestock Malaysia 2023 is expected to draw 6,000 trade visitors and delegates representing integrators, veterinarians, livestock farmers, feed millers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and distributors. As such, more business opportunities are expected to be fostered for both local and international livestock industry professionals. Seminars and conferences will be hosted by renowned industry leaders that will generate more innovation and knowledge for livestock and meat producers.

For more information, go to www.livestockmalaysia.com or contact: Ms. Rita Lau - rita.lau@informa.com / Ms. Salmiza Salim - salmiza.salim@informa.com or contact our office: +603 9771 2688

