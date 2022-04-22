U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,341.36
    -52.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,310.18
    -482.58 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,079.17
    -95.49 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.47
    -21.99 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    -1.61 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -16.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9050
    -0.0120 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2853
    -0.0181 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7140
    +0.3580 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,842.98
    -2,685.56 (-6.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.59
    -14.98 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.53
    -86.42 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Livestock Monitoring Market to Reach USD 1006.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2% | Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India , April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Livestock Monitoring Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management, Breeding Management, Behavior Monitoring & Control): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Livestock Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Livestock Monitoring market size is estimated to be worth USD 562.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1006.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Livestock Monitoring market :

Some of the major factors driving the Livestock Monitoring market growth include a growing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection, growing adoption of IoT and AI for livestock monitoring, the covid-19 outbreak, rising demand for meat globally, and cost savings achieved through the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-20R7103/Global_Livestock_Monitoring_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LIVESTOCK MONITORING MARKET

Due to the rapid rise in the global population, the number of dairies, poultry, and swine farms has increased significantly in recent years to meet the growing demand for meat and dairy products. The ever-increasing number of dairy cattle to meet the global demand for dairy products such as butter, cheese, curd, and yogurt is largely to blame for the rising demand for livestock monitoring solutions. Similarly, increased meat consumption has resulted to the growth. As the size of a dairy farm's herd grows, manually identifying and monitoring the herd becomes more difficult. As a result, the growing size of livestock farms provides opportunities for the livestock monitoring market to expand.

Farmers can detect diseases in animals at an early stage and take appropriate action by using livestock monitoring. This factor is expected to fuel the livestock monitoring market growth. The cost of livestock monitoring can be reduced by using advanced sensing technologies. These technologies not only assist farmers in collecting real-time data on animal health and behavior, such as feeding habits, food, and water quality, biosecurity, and hygiene levels, but also in accurately identifying, tracking, and tracking the animals.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the livestock monitoring market. The highly contagious coronavirus is having an economic impact and implications across a wide range of industries, including animal health. Veterinary visits have been suspended or delayed due to the nationwide lockdown and social distancing, which is expected to increase the demand for livestock monitoring.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20R7103/global-livestock-monitoring

LIVESTOCK MONITORING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the software segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The software segment consists of a bundled collection of multiple applications for livestock monitoring. The user interfaces, functions, and features of these applications are all related. Software is being used by a number of companies to make livestock data collection easier.

Based on application, the milk harvesting segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Manual milking is time-consuming and slow on a dairy farm. As a result, IoT addressed this issue more effectively by implementing auto milking, lowering costs, and reducing the need for manpower. During unfavorable temperatures, milk has a high chance of spoiling, but auto milking preserves the milk by using various intelligent cooling tanks.

Based on region, Europe is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-20R7103/Global_Livestock_Monitoring_Market

By Company

  • Delaval

  • Gea Group

  • Afimilk

  • Boumatic

  • Scr Dairy

  • Dairymaster

  • Lely Holding

  • Sum-It Computer Systems

  • Valley Agriculture Software

  • Infovet.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-20R7103/Global_Livestock_Monitoring_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-20R7103&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global RFID Tags for Livestock Management market size is estimated to be worth USD 1954.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3081.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

- The Global Veterinary Software Market size was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Dairy Herd Management market size is projected to reach USD 3243.5 Million by 2028, from USD 2423.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- Global Livestock Breeding Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Smart Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Livestock Farm Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Milking Hose and Milk Tube Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global IoT in Livestock Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Veterinary Practice Management Softwares Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Click here to see related reports on Livestock Monitoring Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livestock-monitoring-market-to-reach-usd-1006-7-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-10-2--valuates-reports-301530925.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • Report: Boeing 787 deliveries delayed into latter half of 2022

    Production for now remains limited to just two per month at the company’s South Carolina facility. The aircraft is supported by dozens of Puget Sound-area suppliers.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • How Nucor's Buying Into Another High-Margin Business

    Steel giant Nucor likes being No. 1. So when it dips its toes into a new industry niche, it tends to keep buying.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

    In recent years, major employers, including Accenture, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hilton Hotels, Ernst & Young, Oracle, IBM and Intel hired more workers, like Williams, without four-year college degrees, according to a new report.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Travel stocks rise as spending shifts from goods to services

    The rise in leisure and travel stocks may be a sign that the consumer is making an expected shift from goods to services as the pandemic winds down.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • 'The greatest risk to Starbucks at this point,' according to BTIG’s Peter Saleh

    Starbucks (SBUX) has more to lose from giving up market share than intensifying unionization fight, according to BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh.

  • American Express beats Q1 earnings estimates, reaffirms profit outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for American Express.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.