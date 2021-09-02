U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

Livestock Monitoring Market Size Worth $13.50 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global livestock monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.56% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the population of livestock animals, coupled with the farmer's focus on increasing yield and productivity, is the key contributor to the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The cattle animal type segment held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for beef and dairy products

  • The software component segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is because the software has promoted interoperability between different data management systems and ultimately added value for customers

  • The feeding management application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 27.0% in 2020. This can be attributed to the high demand for feeding management to monitor the food intake of the animal

  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 31.0% in 2020 due to the presence of well-established companies and technologically advanced infrastructure

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of the high potential and rapidly growing economies, including India, Japan, and China, in this region

Read 147 page market research report, "Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Cattle, Poultry), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The key advantages of livestock monitoring such as milk harvesting, feeding management, animal health monitoring, and behavior monitoring are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by livestock farmers. This is due to an increase in internet penetration and widespread technological advancement.

There is an increased demand for animal products and thus several countries are focusing on livestock rearing. This has led to an increase in the livestock population. In addition, a prevalence of zoonotic diseases is fueling the growth of the market. This is because these disease outbreaks in the livestock can be major socioeconomic threats, resulting in production loss and disruption of local markets, rural economy, and international trade. Factors like these are expected to encourage the adoption of livestock monitoring systems among livestock owners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unexpected crisis in the general agricultural processing industries and the processing of dairy products. The onset of the pandemic has caused tremendous economic losses to the beef, pork, poultry, and dairy industries worldwide. As the COVID-19 virus spread across the globe, several industries evaluated its impact on their businesses. Given the increased demand for goods as consumers stocked up for possible quarantines or restricted their visits to the grocery stores, companies faced challenges to cope with the increasing demand and protect the supply chain. However, with the improving situations, the market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Industry players are involved in strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion to gain an edge over the competition. For instance, in February 2021, Fancom announced an enhanced version of the light control for Lumina 38H and 36/38 poultry computers. In another instance, in February 2021, MSD Animal Health announced the acquisition of PrognostiX Poultry Limited, a provider of health and environmental monitoring solutions for the poultry business, which expanded its product portfolio.

Grand View Research has segmented the global livestock monitoring market on the basis of animal type, component, application, and region:

  • Livestock Monitoring Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Livestock Monitoring Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Livestock Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Livestock Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Livestock Monitoring Market

  • DeLaval Inc

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Ottobock

  • Afimilk Ltd.

  • Sensaphone

  • BouMatic

  • MSD Animal Health

  • Dairymaster

  • Fancom BV

  • Lely

  • Fullwood Packo

Check out more studies related to Global Animal Health Industry, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • CBD Pet Market – The global CBD pet market size was valued at USD 125.00 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9% from 2021 to 2028.

  • India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market–The India veterinary artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 80.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Veterinary Services Market – The global veterinary services market size was valued at USD 97.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livestock-monitoring-market-size-worth-13-50-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301368081.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

