LiveToBeHappy Announces Key Changes to the Board of Directors

LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
·5 min read
LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

Nomination of Four Accomplished Professionals to Prepare Company for Next Phase of Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company focused on building brands that improve lives, today announced the nomination of Christin McClave, Bona Allen, Xavier Grier, and Joe Caprino to its Board of Directors.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has accepted Bob Silver’s resignation as Chairman, Director, and Chief Innovation Officer. Russell Sinacori, Director and Chief Operating Officer of LTBH, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

“These accomplished leaders collectively bring a diverse set of backgrounds to our Board of Directors as we advance toward the company’s next phase of growth,” said Russell Sinacori, Chairman and COO of LTBH. “Adding these four nominees will strengthen our leadership team with greater breadth and depth while ensuring our Board is primarily independent. In addition, the establishment of our audit and compensation board committees further strengthens our corporate governance profile as we actively work toward an uplist.

“Bob Silver changed the trajectory of the company when he spearheaded the company’s acquisition of Sinacori Builders in 2020. The company will continue to benefit from innovations and acquisitions he brought to the company such as GTA, Canary Travel, SOKU, and DRIP. We are grateful for his contributions. As the company continues to grow and bring on strong board level talent, Bob decided it was time for him to start a new endeavor in a different industry. He remains a strong supporter of LTBH and we are grateful for his contributions,” concluded Sinacori.

Christin McClave currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer at AchieveNEXT and is a well-established Advisor Board Member and Coach. McClave also serves on a number of Boards including the $3B global humanitarian mission WorldVision. Previously, she was the Chief People Officer and Chief Operating Officer for a $1.2B global manufacturing giant with over 6,000 employees. McClave has a CPD in Accounting and Finance from The Wharton School of Business and an MSM from Boston University’s International Masters Program in Brussels. Upon ratification by a majority of the voting shareholders, she will serve as a Director and as the Chair of the Board’s Compensation Committee.

Bona Allen currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. a design build contractor with annual revenues above $900 million. He is a CPA, is NACD certified, and serves as an advisory board member of the Atlanta Chapter of The CFO Leadership Council. Allen was recently honored as one of the top 50 CFO’s worldwide with an ICON Award which is awarded upon nomination and voted on by peers. Upon ratification by a majority of the voting shareholders, he will serve as a Director and as the Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee.

Xavier Grier is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, and currently serves as the President and CEO of Amped 4-A-Cure, Inc., an entertainment company focused on cancer research and early detection. Known for his creativity, artistry, and strategic prowess, Grier is also an experienced Creative Director designer, photographer artist, and is well known in the music and entertainment industry. He has an extensive background in mortgage, real estate, and investing and logistics. Upon ratification of a majority of the voting shareholders he will serve as a Director and as the President of LTBH’s entertainment division.

Joe Caprino currently serves as the Principal of Carpino Management and has over 20 years of experience in private equity and venture capital. He has extensive experience in the education, hospitality, and real estate sectors, where he previously served in executive level positions leading sales, marketing, and business development. Caprino’s expertise includes strong corporate governance, the creation of strategic alliances, and managing post-acquisition integrations. He has a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University and earned his BS in international Management from the State University of New York in Fredonia. Upon ratification by a majority of the voting shareholders, he will serve as a Director.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
IR@LTBH.com

Investor Relations:
Brooks Hamilton
MZ North America
+1 949-546-6326
LTBH@mzgroup.us


