LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Makes Further Progress on Uplisting to the OTCQB

CAVU Resources, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
New York firm agrees to fund the Company’s filing of Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced that the Company has made further progress towards uplisting with the OTCQB and will be filing its Form 10 with the SEC.

This New York firm will provide the necessary capital to fund the Company’s accounting and financial expenses associated with the process. Additionally, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has granted this firm the right to participate in additional investments of up to $2 million.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “We are very excited about our progress in the uplisting to the OTCQB as we believe the completion of the process will generate more visibility to investors on our transformative company. As we continue to build the LiveToBeHappy brand and gain momentum, we are beginning to see more firms like this interested in capitalizing on the growth prospects of the Company. The increase in capital will allow us to continue to expand our growing business, especially in areas of high demand, such as supply chain offerings. We have several new projects under development and are looking to close on another acquisition next week.”

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. added, “This is an exciting time for the Company as we execute our transformation strategy. These actions are fundamental to our goal of heightened transparency within the global financial markets and investment community. We intend to utilize the increased market awareness to continue to execute on our growth strategies while capitalizing on systemic market weaknesses, such as supply chain disruptions, to drive shareholder value.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group
Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen
LTBH@alpha-ir.com


