U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3890
    -0.2930 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,898.32
    -1,870.91 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Recent Highlights and Strategic Outlook for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CAVU Resources, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAVR

Highlights significant progress supporting the Company’s growth and focus on building brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them, today announced several updates, demonstrating meaningful momentum in the Company’s growth strategy.

Recent Highlights:

  • The Company issued its audited financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, completed by the independent accounting firm of HoganTaylor, the last major step in the uplisting process, with the expectation of being uplisted to the OTCQB no later than the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • LiveToBeHappy has undergone a major transformation of the business over the last two years, from generating $8 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, to what is currently being forecasted as $20-$25 million for fiscal 2022.

  • As outlined in 2021, five of the seven acquisitions have been completed and the Company is in the final stages of the due diligence process on the final two companies under Letter of Intent (LOI), with expected closure in the first half of 2022.

  • DRIP Fitness will expand its offering and recently acquired exclusive patent rights for a revolutionary new exercise bike that enables injured patients to remain active with no additional pain. This product, to be branded as the DRIP Bike, will be released in conjunction with the patent pending DRIP Climber.

  • The Company signed a lease and plans to open its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. in the first quarter of 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, commented, “We are making significant progress on the integration of our acquired companies, while continuing to evaluate additional opportunities where we believe we can provide professional management experience and create sustainable long-term value. We are very optimistic about the remaining companies we have under LOI as we approach the conclusion of our due diligence. We are also very excited about the completion of the financial audit for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, the last major step in our uplisting process to the OTCQB. The forthcoming uplist is expected to help increase the overall visibility to LiveToBeHappy’s value proposition.”

Cox concluded, “For fiscal year 2022, we expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $20-$25 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $2-$5 million. We are encouraged by the contribution from, and synergies provided by, the numerous brands we have added to our portfolio throughout the last few quarters. With several of Sinacori’s large projects underway, we have started the year with significant momentum and anticipate the second quarter of 2022 to be a meaningful inflection point in the Company’s transformation. Finally, our new headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina is indicative of our business expansion and the confidence we have in our growth plan as we continue to build lives not just places to live. I look forward to sharing our progress throughout 2022 with all of our stakeholders.”

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, commented, “The completion of the 2020 and 2019 audit is a huge milestone for us. This validation by an independent accounting firm shows our commitment to good process and sound financial reporting. These audited financial statements will provide the foundation for our future financial reporting.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. With these statements, there is no assurance that the acquisitions under letter of intent will close. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, or changes in assumptions, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group

Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen

LTBH@alpha-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets WrapTesla, Who? Bid

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Meta shares slide more than 20% on earnings miss, weak guidance

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 19% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Did The Smart Money Play Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Correctly?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Meta Stock Tumbles on Weak Earnings and a Disappointing Outlook

    Fourth-quarter results from Facebook's parent company came in below Wall Street estimates. The first-quarter outlook was even weaker. The stock is down more than 20% in late trading.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Qualcomm Easily Beats December-Quarter Goals, Guides Higher

    Wireless-chip maker Qualcomm late Wednesday easily beat Wall Street's expectations for the December quarter. But Qualcomm stock fell in extended trading.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • PayPal Stock Is Having Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • PayPal stock dives to worst day on record after ‘ugly’ earnings report

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s rough stretch continued Wednesday after the payment-technology company delivered an outlook that highlighted spending pressures and brought a strategic change in the way the company will approach user growth.