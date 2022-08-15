U.S. markets closed

LiveToBeHappy to Present at the Q3 Investor Summit Conference on August 16, 2022

LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • CAVR
LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

LTBH management will host investor meetings throughout the conference and present an overview of the Company’s portfolio of innovative lifestyle brands and recent operational progress in a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

Q3 Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: LTBH Virtual Presentation

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

LTBH management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, or for more information on the conference, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
IR@LTBH.com

Investor Relations:
MZ North America
+1 949-546-6326
LTBH@mzgroup.us


