LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 9, 2024

LiveWire Group, Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2023 Fourth Quarter Investor and Analyst Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call -- I would now like to turn the call over to Shawn Collins. Mr. Collins, please go ahead.

Shawn Collins: Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. Today you can access the slides supporting the call on the internet at the Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website. As you might expect our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include among others, matters we have noted in today's earnings release and in our latest filings with the SEC. With that, joining me this morning for the first part of the call are Harley-Davidson Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; also Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Root and LiveWire Chief Executive Officer, Karim Donnez. In addition for the Q&A portion of today's call Harley-Davidson, Chief Commercial Officer, Edel O’Sullivan will be joining us. With that let me turn it over to our CEO, Jochen Zeitz. Jochen?

Jochen Zeitz: Thank you, Shawn. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining today's call. In 2023 the third year of our hardwired strategy we made progress in some key elements of our strategic plan. Despite premium discretionary products being significantly impacted by the continued high interest rate environment and consumer confidence and affordability concerns, we continue to emphasize our core products and markets and invested in key priorities for the future. We expect that focusing on our most profitable categories and geographies, emphasizing innovation and evolving the customer experience with our dealers would continue to yield benefits to the business and have set us up for long-term value creation. As seen by our meaningful per unit profitability increase of $2,400 dollars per unit or a 185% since 2019.

Story continues

Looking at retail performance for Q4, retail can be better than expected but down 11% versus prior year. It is of note that we retailed more than we wholesale globally even accounting for early release of 2024 units. This early shipping of 24 units for logistics purposes cleared the way for an aggressive shipment schedule of our new touring offering in Q1, which is needed to start the season in force with the new models. Through Q4 we continue to outperform the market with share gain in our core categories with touring reaching over 75% market share in the US and with large cruiser coming in at over 80%. Despite perceptions to the contrary, we continue to have a commanding leadership position in these core profit focus segments, well ahead of all our competitors taken together and demonstrated for a strong gross margin performance.

Revenue was down slightly for the year as we navigated macro conditions impacting retails and work to manage dealer inventory and production challenges. Despite this our combined benefits of pricing and mixed inclusive of incentive spend yielded seven points of top-line growth leading to a 1% revenue decline driven by currency headwinds. We continue to maintain our focus on profitability with operating income margin of 13.6% in 2023 versus our starting profitability of 6.3% in 2019 on 34,000 less motorcycle unit sales and 6% revenue growth over the period. We believe this is the clearest proof point of our strategic orientation and execution in the current environment. This is a function of our multi-year pricing and mixed decisions across products and geographies with core products reaching 84% of our mix up from 78% in 2019 and a significant increase in average profitability per unit as mentioned earlier, but more on that from Jonathan later.

I will briefly address the selection of our hardwired strategic pillars and our delivery of them last year starting with pillar one profit focus. We continue to prioritize mix with growth globally in our core units of Trike, CVO, touring and softail outpacing overall retail performance. Last year we also launched our new generation of road and street light CVOs. With this transformational product we are delivering on our hardwired promise of innovation as part of our focus on core categories, setting the stage for this year's Grand American Touring launch. Launching our icons and enthusiasts aligned to our profit focus, we've been building on our commitment to introduce motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability by the legacy of Harley-Davidson and we also continued our efforts to increase awareness of the King of the Baggers racing series with Moto America, now tapping into the performance touring, our new product offering.

Pillar two, selective expansion. We continue to make progress on our global partnership and our venture with Hero MotoCorp. There's a solid example of innovative participation models in geographies that matter as part of our selective expansion strategy. We've been very pleased to the exceptional reception to the venture with over 30,000 reservations to date. We will continue to look at select markets for small displacement offerings. Pillar three, lead in electric. LiveWire continue to pioneer the EV segment through the S2 platform with Del Mar as Karim will detail later. More than one year in our decision to focus LiveWire as a separate company in EV and focus Harley-Davidson on our traditional combustion segment is proving successful with clear focus on segmentation and execution for both brands while utilizing joint synergies.

Pillar five; customer experience. With our dedication to enhancing the customer experience in line with our mission in addition to our fuel program, we continue to invest in transforming our omnichannel capabilities and the pre and post purchase journey for the customers. Additionally, we continue the evolution of our marketing approach specifically to drive dealership traffic and engagement and to improve alignment on key messages with our dealer channel as exemplified by our open houses, dealer sweepstakes and in-store rewards. We've made good progress on the execution of our distribution system modernization for the first milestones around product visibility and recommended orders coming online this year. With our online platform HD1 marketplace, we are now the leading marketplace for used Harley-Davidson in America and lastly, we're pleased with the progress of our rejuvenated membership offering with over 700,000 members on the new platform to date, growing membership that had been declining for years by over 300,000 new members in just seven months.

We also successfully stood up homecoming as another core annual event to bring the brand closer to new and existing customers alike like no other brand can do in the motorcycle market. Turning to '24, I would like to comment on our new model year launch and outlook for the year. The Grand American Touring category was born out of the unique experience of the American highway and was invented by Harley-Davidson. Few products are as iconic and as connected to one specific brand. Put simply, touring is the heart of Harley-Davidson, our mission of timeless pursuit of adventure. Back in 2020, there was no plan for touring. We quickly took the decision to change that and it became the first and one of the most important priorities of our new hardwire plan.

As you saw from our launch in January, we are now excited to share what we believe is the most comprehensive product development in the touring platform in well over 10 years. The street light and road light models form the core of the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring motorcycle portfolio for '24 and represent the future of the segment. Both models featuring the new Milwaukee 8117 are more powerful, comfortable and lighter and packed with advanced technology including a new infotainment system all wrapped up in a dramatic new visual design that will redefine the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring experience for years to come. This latest line-up is not only the most advanced we've ever produced, but also has the most customization potential that we've ever offered in touring.

Additionally for '24 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our custom vehicle operations or CVO, we added the CVO Road Light ST and CVO Pan America to the line-up, complementing our new road and street light CVOs first introduced during homecoming last year. Starting with the CVO Road Light ST, the lightest, fastest and most sophisticated performance Bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson is taking hot rod Bagger performance to the next level while tapping into the performance trend that we fuelled with the King of the Baggers racing series. The CVO Road Light ST represents a unique collection of components providing high value of two-performance minded riders combined with West Coast custom style as seen in our Low Rider ST offering. We also expanded the CVO family beyond Grand American Touring for the first time to include the Pan America CVO, highlighting another touring segment that we continue to innovate in, Adventure Touring.

We've prepared and are investing in the '24 model launch and have ensured that we're getting motorcycles out into the network at the right time for the riding season and although it's still early, having launched only two weeks ago, we've already seen a very positive initial reaction from the network, media, influencers and consumers alike with strong collaboration on awareness and traffic driving activities and as we look to the years ahead, we're excited about the potential of this line-up for the brand. We're fully focused on growing retails on the basis of these fantastic bikes, even in the current environment. That said, it is still early in the year and it is hard to predict the extent of the positive impact that our new touring models can have in the current high interest and overall industry market environment.

As such, while we are very excited by the early read of our new model year launch, we're providing broader guidance than usual to our outlook, giving the continuing industry headwinds that affect our business. Furthermore, inventory management will continue to be a core part of our strategy to ensure that we have the right balance for both the network and customer. And as we look to the year ahead, we will manage inventory cautiously, recognizing that we believe we are close to the right levels in the network. Our goal will be to ensure that we manage wholesales based on retail potential so as to keep wholesales and retails in balance through a combination of retail levels and manufacturing adjustments, even as required. To conclude, despite the challenges in the market, we believe that we've created the right product and solid foundations on which to deliver our future ambitions for the company.

Thank you and now I'll hand it over to Karim to talk LiveWire. Karim, over to you.

Karim Donnez: Thank you, Jochen. Good morning, everyone. We are happy to report that after a strong fourth quarter, LiveWire delivered a 21% increase in LiveWire branded annual unit sales versus 2022. We finished the year with both units and operating loss in line with our revised guidance. Considering the ramp-up required for all new in-house developed products, we are pleased with the stabilizing supply base as well as the production of the F2 powertrain at Harley-Davidson's operations in Wisconsin and the assembly of the Del Mar in Pennsylvania. With a positive reception of the newly developed platform from the ground up from both early customers and the media, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for LiveWire. Our development team at both StaCyc and LiveWire continue to work to expand our portfolio and bring more options to more riders.

We believe these new products, along with our entry into new segments, position LiveWire to increase our unit sales without increasing spend over 2023. To accelerate the path to profitability, we plan to drive down the cost of our products and continue to carefully manage cash, which is reflected in our guidance. Thank you. And now I'll hand it over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Root: Thank you, Karim, and good morning, everyone. I plan to start on Page 5 of the presentation where I will briefly summarize the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and subsequently, I will go into further detail on each. At HDMC, in Q4, global wholesale motorcycle shipments decreased by 13% as we remain mindful of dealer inventory and market conditions. In Q4, HDMC revenue was down 14% due to lower volumes where improved mix was offset by pricing and incentive spend. In Q4 and in 2023, as Jochen said, we continue to prioritize our focus on core motorcycle mix of touring and cruiser motorcycles. We will cover further details of revenue when we turn to Page 8. Turning to our consolidated results in the fourth quarter, total consolidated HDI revenue of $1.1 billion was down 8% compared to this quarter last year.

LiveWire electric motorcycles being tested on a closed track in North America.

The breakdown was at HDMC, as I mentioned, revenue declined by 14%. At HDFS, revenue grew by 15% and at LiveWire, revenue grew from $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total consolidated HDI operating income with a loss of $21 million, which compares to operating income of $4 million in the Q4 prior year period. The breakdown for 2023 was at HDMC, operating income was a loss of $44 million, which is markedly lower than the profitable first three quarters of the year, where Q4 is a quarter with significantly fewer wholesale units compared to the remaining quarters in the year. Results were adversely impacted by lower wholesale volumes and higher incentive spend in the quarter. At HDFS, operating income of $58 million declined by 10% on a year-over-year basis and at LiveWire, an operating loss of $35 million was in line with expectations.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $0.18. Turning to full year 2023 results, total consolidated revenue of just over $5.8 billion was 1% higher compared to last year, while total operating income of $779 million was 14% lower than last year. Full year earnings per share was $4.87 in 2023 and compares to $4.96 in 2022. We will talk further about each business segment's specific profits and loss drivers in greater detail in the next section. In Q4, global retail sales of new motorcycles, as mentioned earlier, were down 11% versus the prior year. In North America, Q4 retail sales declined by 9%, driven by the continued impact of a high interest rate environment on consumer discretionary purchase decisions. In addition, the discontinuation of legacy Sportster bikes at the end of 2022 continued to have an adverse impact on non-core unit sales.

In EMEA, Q4 retail sales declined by 22%, driven by weakness in France and Germany. Overall, EMEA continues to be adversely impacted by overall macro conditions and sluggish economic growth. In Asia-Pacific, Q4 retail sales declined by 10%, driven by weakness in Australia and New Zealand, partially offset by strength in Japan and Thailand. This is a marked improvement from what we covered last quarter. In Latin America, Q4 retail sales increased by 46%, driven by growth in both Brazil and Mexico. As the manufacturing environment continues to get back to a more normalized operation, product availability is much improved compared to the exceptionally tight levels of 2021 and 2022. As touched on earlier, dealer inventory at the end of Q4 was up approximately 50% from the end of Q4 in 2022.

We believe current dealer inventory is in an appropriate position overall as we approach the spring '24 riding season and with the recent launch of new model year '24 motorcycles, especially our new street glide and road glide touring models. Looking at revenue, total HDMC revenue decreased 14% in Q4 and decreased by 1% for the full year. In Q4, HDMC revenue declined largely due to lower wholesale unit shift. Looking closer at the key drivers for Q4, 14 points of decline came from decreased volume at HDMC as we reacted to the current market conditions, supported prudent dealer inventory levels, and prepared for the 2024 model year launch of the street glide, road glide, new CBO models, and more. Seven points of decline came from pricing and incentive spend where given existing market conditions, we selectively promoted high margin products to support our customers in the higher rate environment that they are facing.

In addition, we made the decision to implement incentives, which resulted in a reduction to revenue of approximately $40 million in Q4, which will support model year 2023 carryover motorcycles into calendar year 2024 as enhanced dealer support. We expect this will help drive retail performance in 2024. Mix contributed seven points of growth as we continue to prioritize our most profitable models and markets and finally, foreign exchange contributed one point in Q4. For the full year of 2023, HDMC revenue declined by 1% where the key drivers for the full year included seven points of decline, which came from decreased volume at HDMC driven by an overall decrease in wholesale motorcycle unit shipments, three points of increase, which came from pricing net of incentives through both global motorcycle MSRP increases and price increases across the parts and accessories and apparel businesses, and the aforementioned actions to help support retail in the 2024 calendar year for the remaining 2023 model year dealer inventory, mix, which contributed four points of growth as we continue to prioritize our most profitable models and markets and finally, foreign exchange, which resulted in one point of negative impact as the dollar strengthened for the full year.

In Q4, typically our lowest growth margin quarter of the year, growth margin of 22.9% was down 360 basis points behind the impacts of lower volumes, pricing and incentive spend, which I covered in my earlier comments and manufacturing costs more than offsetting the benefits of shipment mix and lower raw material costs. Operating income margin fell by 210 basis points due to the factors above, in addition to operating expense favorability of 18% in the quarter. We continue to experience more moderate cost inflation relative to what we experienced in 2022. In Q4, cost inflation came in at a rate between 1% and 2%. For the full year 2023, HDMC growth margin came in at 32.3%, which was 110 basis points better than a year ago, despite lower volumes.

Mix and pricing were positive for the year and were partially offset by lower volumes, supply chain and manufacturing costs, and foreign currency. For the full year 2023, HDMC operating margin came in at 13.6% and compared to 13.9% in full year 2022, which is approximately 20 basis points lower after accounting for rounding. The small decrease in operating margins was due to the factors just mentioned and largely due to higher operating expenses from earlier in the year. At Harley-Davidson Financial Services, in Q4, revenue increased by 15% driven by higher commercial finance receivables and higher interest income. HDFS operating income was $58 million down 10% compared to last year and an improvement to trends seen earlier in the year. The Q4 decline was driven by higher borrowing costs, a higher provision for credit losses, and higher operating expenses.

These increased costs were partially offset by higher interest income. Total interest expense was up $22 million or 32% versus the prior year. The increase was driven by a higher cost of funds as lower interest rate debt matured and was replaced with current market rate debt. The provision for credit loss expense increased $6 million in the fourth quarter as a result of higher realized credit losses, partially offset by a favorable reserve change in absolute dollars. For the full year 2023, HDFS' annualized retail credit loss ratio came in at 3%, which compares to 2.7% through Q3 '23. These levels compared to an annualized loss of 1.9% in full year 2022. The increase in credit losses was driven by several factors relating to the current macroeconomic environment and the related customer and industry dynamics.

In addition, the allowance rate for credit losses for Q4 remains flat at 5.4% from Q3, but up from 5.1% during fiscal 2022, as we prudently calculate our loan loss reserves in accordance with CECL methodology. Total retail loan originations in Q4 were down slightly by 1%, while commercial lending receivables were up 42% to $1.06 billion behind stronger product availability compared to the prior year. Total quarter end net financing receivables, including both retail loans and commercial lending receivables, were $7.5 billion, which was up 5% versus prior year. For the full year 2023, operating income at HDFS came in at $235 million, or down 26% relative to full year 2022, which compares to our financial guidance of down 20% to 25% for the year.

Through the end of Q4, we raised approximately $2.5 billion in the capital markets for all of 2023. Cash and committed bank and conduit facilities resulted in an HDFS liquidity position of $2.2 billion as of yearend. This approach has put HDFS in a very strong position from both a funding and liquidity perspective. For the LiveWire segment, fourth quarter revenue increased from $9 million in the fourth quarter of '22 to $15 million in the fourth quarter of '23, due in part to higher unit sales of Del Mar electric motorcycles. As Karim mentioned, in Q3, LiveWire began shipping Del Mar, the first motorcycle, on their F2 platform, and they are pleased with the successful rollout in Q4 with 482 units shipped. LiveWire operating loss of $35 million in Q4 was in line with expectations and driven by planned development costs to advance EV systems and activities around Del Mar.

For full year 2023, the operating loss of $117 million was in line with guidance, given the early stage nature of the business and the electric motorcycle market as a whole. Wrapping up with consolidated Harley-Davidson, Inc. full year financial result, we delivered $755 million of operating cash flow, which was up $207 million from the prior year. The increase in operating cash flow was due to positive working capital activity at HDMC, driven by a decrease in inventory in 2023 as compared to an increase in inventory in 2022. Total cash and cash equivalents ended at $1.5 billion, which was $100 million higher than at the end of 2022. This consolidated cash number includes $168 million from LiveWire. During the full year 2023, as part of our capital allocation strategy, we bought back 10.2 million shares of our stock at a value of $350 million.

This was greater than the $324 million we repurchased in 2022, and these years combined amount to nearly $675 million worth of share buybacks in the last two years. This represents 12% of our shares outstanding. We have also paid out $189 million in dividends over the last two years. These combined actions both demonstrate the strong cash flow generated by Harley- Davidson, Inc., as well as the commitment we have to returning capital to shareholders. As we look to our financial outlook for 2024, as Jochen discussed, we are excited about our new 2024 motorcycle line-up, but we recognize that the overall macro environment, including high interest rates, add complexity to our customers' decisions to purchase discretionary products. At HDMC, we expect retail units to be flat to up 9%, which results in 163,000 to 178,000 retail units.

Currently, we believe dealers are appropriately positioned from an inventory standpoint. Thus, we expect that retail units sold and wholesale unit shipments will move together on a balanced basis in 2024. This range would result in wholesale unit shipments to be down between 1% and 10% versus 2023, which equates to 163,000 to 178,000 wholesale units. This results in HDMC revenue coming in flat to down 9%. We expect HDMC operating income margin of 12.6% to 13.6% in 2024. This is flat to down 100 basis points from the 2023 level. The drivers of margin include negative operating leverage due to lower wholesale volumes, foreign currency, which is expected to be a headwind, mix, which is expected to be slightly favourable, pricing, which will be slightly down as we eliminated the surcharge and fine-tune our pricing strategy.

Lastly, we expect some additional manufacturing costs as we realign factory processes in the initial year of production of the new street glide and road glide motorcycles. At HDFS, we expect HDFS operating income to be flat to up 5%. We expect the business to stabilize as it comes to higher interest rate environments that began in 2022 with our borrowing cost moderating based upon the anticipated Fed action. We also expect the retail and wholesale portfolios to come into balance and more in line with the higher rate environment as the retail portfolio resets, thus driving greater revenue and we expect consumers to settle into the existing macro backdrop and therefore we expect the loss rate will begin to moderate in the second half of as compared to the second half of 2023.

At LiveWire, LiveWire is forecasting unit sales between 1,000 units and 1,500 units and an operating loss in the range of $115 million to $125 million. This is consistent with the 2023 guidance range while delivering between 50% and 125% more motorcycles. And lastly, for total HDI, we expect capital investments in the range of $225 million to $250 million. This is the same forecast as in 2023 where we plan to continue to invest behind product development and capability enhancement. Our investment focus remains driven by core product innovation, investments in manufacturing to automate and reduce costs as part of our productivity journey, as well as planned investment for LiveWire. One of our initiatives identified as part of the Hardwire strategy is driving productivity to eliminate the $400 million of incremental supply chain costs encouraged in 2020.

In 2022, we delivered approximately $50 million towards that goal. In 2023, we delivered approximately $70 million additional towards that goal where we focused on reducing expedited costs among other actions. 2024 is expected to deliver approximately $100 million incremental cost productivity towards this goal with a focus on production efficiency, logistics network optimization, and supplier cost optimization through consolidation and regionalization. As we look at capital allocation in 2024, our priorities remain to fund the profitable growth of the Hardwire initiative, which includes the capital expenditures mentioned previously, paying dividends and continuing to execute discretionary share repurchases. As covered previously, in 2022 and 2023, we returned nearly $865 million in capital to our shareholders.

In 2024, at this point in time, we are planning to buy back a similar dollar amount of our common shares as we did in 2023. And with that, we'll open it up to Q&A.

See also 10 Blue-Chip Stocks At 52-Week Lows and 15 Navies with the Most Submarines in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.