We Are Living Through a Cryptocurrency Renaissance, Says KuCoin CEO

Cryptocurrency exchanges are important nodes in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The people who run them become influencers with the degree of their influence, often depending on the sizes of their exchanges.

According to a recent report, the KuCoin exchange is in the top 5 list of exchanges on Coinmarketcap. In addition, the number of its users has grown to 8 million in 2021.

KuCoin was founded in 2017 in Singapore and has been under the leadership of Johnny Lyu since May of 2020. If you google “CEO KuCoin,” you will find a young man with a Hollywood-style smile.

