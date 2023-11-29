Can Living Off Interest From A $1 Million Investment Support Your Retirement Dreams?

The concept of living off the interest and returns from a retirement account has become a focal point for many Americans. The common goal is to accumulate enough savings by their late 60s to enjoy a secure, indefinite retirement.

For younger generations, the ambition often shifts toward amassing a substantial nest egg for early retirement. But reaching this milestone is not a simple task, prompting many to ponder: Is $1 million sufficient? And more importantly, is it feasible to live off the returns from a $1 million account?

Living off interest involves relying on what's known as passive income. This implies that your assets generate enough returns to cover your monthly income needs without the need for additional work or income sources. The ideal scenario is to use the interest and returns while preserving the core principal.

Don’t Miss:

The first step in assessing the feasibility of living off interest is understanding personal expenses and lifestyle aspirations. It involves balancing essential monthly costs against desired lifestyle choices, ensuring a harmonious blend of financial prudence and personal satisfaction.

Paying off debts like credit cards or student loans is crucial, as they can significantly hinder financial growth. A realistic appraisal of both necessities and luxuries is essential in formulating a sustainable financial plan.

It's also important to consider the role of Social Security benefits. These benefits are a critical component of most retirement plans.

Investing a $1 million savings wisely is key. Investment options range from low-yield, high-security choices like savings accounts and government bonds to higher-risk, higher-return options like stocks and index funds.

High-yield savings account: With an average interest rate of about 0.45%, this option offers around $4,500 annual income. It's a low-return but highly secure option.

Story continues

One-year treasury bills: Offering safer returns at about 1.72%, this could generate approximately $17,200 per year.

Certificates of deposit: With an interest rate of around 1.79%, this could yield about $18,000 annually, combining security with slightly higher returns.

S&P 500 index funds: Historically, these have offered returns between 10% and 14% per year, translating to $100,000 to $140,000 annually on a $1 million investment. However, they come with higher risks and market volatility.

Living off a $1 million portfolio requires a strategic balance between securing steady income and managing investment risks. While some may find comfort in the lower returns yet higher security of Treasury bills, others might lean toward the potentially higher but more variable returns of index funds.

A conservative approach involves setting aside a portion of returns in safer investments as a buffer against market downturns. This safety net should be substantial enough to support living expenses during periods of low market performance.

Read Next:

How To Turn A $100,000 Investment Into $1 Million — And Retire A Millionaire

What Will I Pay In Taxes If I Receive A 1099? Understanding Tax Obligations As A Self-Employed Independent Contractor, Gig Worker Or Side Hustler

What Is The Average Inheritance In The US? The Answer May Be Less Than You Expect

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Can Living Off Interest From A $1 Million Investment Support Your Retirement Dreams? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.