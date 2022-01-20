U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.00
    +21.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,063.00
    +153.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.25
    +119.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.20
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,054.91
    -43.57 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.83
    +4.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.69
    -2.97 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Living Out Your Passion: Career Benders is Building Confident Professionals

·4 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Imagine waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror, and saying to yourself: "How lucky am I to go to work today!"

Unfortunately, the majority of Americans don't feel this way. Are you one of them? Maybe you're in an unsatisfying job or career path, but you're overwhelmed by the thought of searching for something more fulfilling.

Or, you've got a little entrepreneurial spirit in you and have always wanted to "go out on your own" but you don't know where to start.

Perhaps you've already started a side hustle that you'd like to grow, but you haven't figured out how to turn it into a full time career.

These are the challenges Angie Callen, owner and founder of Career Benders, Inc. tackles as part of her work as a Career and Entrepreneurship Coach. Career Benders helps people strategize their futures by helping them find a new job or career, improving management and leadership skills, transitioning to business ownership, and otherwise creating an inspiring, fulfilling career path.

The firm offers high-value one-on-one coaching and resume writing for job seekers while providing business growth masterminds to current entrepreneurs and transition coaching for those looking to shift from employee to entrepreneur.

The inspiration behind Career Benders came on the heels of Angie's own experience with career change, which sparked a desire to help people see that career change is possible.

Angie started her career as a civil engineer after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in 2003 and spent the first eight years of her career working in engineering consulting and land development. Upon leaving the industry, Angie entertained short stints in advertising and sales before stumbling into nonprofits where she served in both operations and executive leadership capacities. Angie jokes that her tagline for this stage of her career was: "she's an engineer who runs an art center!" She credits her time at the helm of a small grassroots organization, which had a ton of potential she tapped into, as the key to pivoting into her own entrepreneurial journey.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 18 coming out of high school. I had no career affinity," responded Angie, "I was a top student in my class. I was good at math and science, so I went on to be an engineer. It took this whole journey to find out that entrepreneurship is my real calling."

She continued, "Through my own career and employment journey, I started to realize that we are way too accepting of mediocrity in this country. We're very good at telling ourselves reasons why we can't do something versus taking risks to put ourselves in a better situation. I want to be a catalyst to debunking all of those limiting beliefs for others."

Career Benders has evolved from the initial inspiration to help people change careers and now includes a full suite of job search, resume, professional development, and business coaching services.

Angie considers herself a very action-oriented and outcomes-driven coach. This is something that is extremely important, and Angie believes practical tools and accountability is what drives her clients to success.

The professional world has evolved in the last five years, as Angie pointed out. There are so many more career tracks than there used to be, which gives people the opportunity to move around and change careers more often than they used to, and it has also provided the opportunity for many to act on their entrepreneurial spirit.

"I get to make a difference and give people hope; that's the most rewarding part of what I do," Angie commented, "People need hope [for a change], they need to see they don't have to stay where they're at - if I can do it, so can you."

In true Angie fashion, we're including some practical actions to provide inspiration for those of you looking to improve your professional life.

Not happy with your current job? Brush off your resume and do some research on available positions in your industry or specialty. The market is hot right now; it's worth seeing where you fit and what you're worth.

  • Need more guidance? Career Benders is launching a new online Job Search Mastery Course in February, and you can be part of the inaugural class! Get more info HERE.

Do you dream of starting a business? Start a journal of all the thoughts, ideas, or strengths you have to offer someone, and you'll be surprised when business inspiration comes!

  • Want some help? Career Benders has specialty one-on-one coaching for E2E transitions. Grab some time on Angie's calendar to learn more. Click HERE for a free session.

Have a business you're ready to grow and make your full time career? Get serious! Create a schedule and routine around your side hustle to make sure you're committed and consistent with business-building activities.

  • How about some support? Career Benders offers a live, small group Mastermind specifically for business growth, and they'll be enrolling the next class in March. Get info and join the waitlist HERE.

If you are in search of a job, looking to transition from an employee to an entrepreneur, or are a current business owner that wants to take it to the next level, look no further than Career Benders.

Company Name: Career Benders, Inc.
Contact Person: Angie M. Callen
Phone Number: 970-924-0058
Website Link: https://careerbenders.com

SOURCE: Career Benders, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684736/Living-Out-Your-Passion-Career-Benders-is-Building-Confident-Professionals

Recommended Stories

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Retirement: How to brace for rising inflation

    Michael Finke, Professor and Director of the Granum Center for Financial Security, The American College of Financial Services, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation's impact on retirement plans and Social Security, price increases in consumer-facing sectors, and accessing Social Security before retirement.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last wee

  • How to Invest at Every Age

    Saving for retirement? The investment strategy you used in your 30s won't work in your 60s. Asset allocation is key. Learn how to invest at any age to win retirement.

  • The Balance Between Art and IP Theft in NFT Culture

    The most popular show in Netflix history, “Squid Game,” earned an estimated $900 million for the streaming company. What the company did not approve of in their effort to grow their bags were the non-fungible token (NFT) collections for The Squid NFT, Squid Game Card. The two derivative franchises – one a play-to-earn contest, the other a “Squid Game Metaverse” – have brought in a combined 245 ETH ($776,685 at current pricing) in secondary sales on OpenSea.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • 3 Reasons Why PubMatic Stock Is a Buy

    Ad tech firm PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has seen its revenue rise consistently for the past four years. A key factor impacting the stock price is the sea change happening in the digital advertising industry. Apple and Alphabet's Google control massive consumer ecosystems, and are in the midst of transitioning from traditional approaches used to target digital ads to consumers in the name of privacy protection.

  • Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 million

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs. Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the "vast majority" of the settlement will be funded by the company's insurers. "This resolution is in the overall best interest of Teva and the patients who continue to rely on us each day for the world’s largest portfolio of generics medicines," Dougherty said in an email.