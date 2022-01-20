Living Out Your Passion: Career Benders is Building Confident Professionals

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Imagine waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror, and saying to yourself: "How lucky am I to go to work today!"

Unfortunately, the majority of Americans don't feel this way. Are you one of them? Maybe you're in an unsatisfying job or career path, but you're overwhelmed by the thought of searching for something more fulfilling.

Or, you've got a little entrepreneurial spirit in you and have always wanted to "go out on your own" but you don't know where to start.

Perhaps you've already started a side hustle that you'd like to grow, but you haven't figured out how to turn it into a full time career.

These are the challenges Angie Callen , owner and founder of Career Benders, Inc. tackles as part of her work as a Career and Entrepreneurship Coach. Career Benders helps people strategize their futures by helping them find a new job or career, improving management and leadership skills, transitioning to business ownership, and otherwise creating an inspiring, fulfilling career path.

The firm offers high-value one-on-one coaching and resume writing for job seekers while providing business growth masterminds to current entrepreneurs and transition coaching for those looking to shift from employee to entrepreneur.

The inspiration behind Career Benders came on the heels of Angie's own experience with career change, which sparked a desire to help people see that career change is possible.

Angie started her career as a civil engineer after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in 2003 and spent the first eight years of her career working in engineering consulting and land development. Upon leaving the industry, Angie entertained short stints in advertising and sales before stumbling into nonprofits where she served in both operations and executive leadership capacities. Angie jokes that her tagline for this stage of her career was: "she's an engineer who runs an art center!" She credits her time at the helm of a small grassroots organization, which had a ton of potential she tapped into, as the key to pivoting into her own entrepreneurial journey.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 18 coming out of high school. I had no career affinity," responded Angie, "I was a top student in my class. I was good at math and science, so I went on to be an engineer. It took this whole journey to find out that entrepreneurship is my real calling."

She continued, "Through my own career and employment journey, I started to realize that we are way too accepting of mediocrity in this country. We're very good at telling ourselves reasons why we can't do something versus taking risks to put ourselves in a better situation. I want to be a catalyst to debunking all of those limiting beliefs for others."

Career Benders has evolved from the initial inspiration to help people change careers and now includes a full suite of job search, resume, professional development, and business coaching services.

Angie considers herself a very action-oriented and outcomes-driven coach. This is something that is extremely important, and Angie believes practical tools and accountability is what drives her clients to success.

The professional world has evolved in the last five years, as Angie pointed out. There are so many more career tracks than there used to be, which gives people the opportunity to move around and change careers more often than they used to, and it has also provided the opportunity for many to act on their entrepreneurial spirit.

"I get to make a difference and give people hope; that's the most rewarding part of what I do," Angie commented, "People need hope [for a change], they need to see they don't have to stay where they're at - if I can do it, so can you."

In true Angie fashion, we're including some practical actions to provide inspiration for those of you looking to improve your professional life.

Not happy with your current job? Brush off your resume and do some research on available positions in your industry or specialty. The market is hot right now; it's worth seeing where you fit and what you're worth.

Need more guidance? Career Benders is launching a new online Job Search Mastery Course in February, and you can be part of the inaugural class! Get more info HERE .

Do you dream of starting a business? Start a journal of all the thoughts, ideas, or strengths you have to offer someone, and you'll be surprised when business inspiration comes!

Want some help? Career Benders has specialty one-on-one coaching for E2E transitions. Grab some time on Angie's calendar to learn more. Click HERE for a free session.

Have a business you're ready to grow and make your full time career? Get serious! Create a schedule and routine around your side hustle to make sure you're committed and consistent with business-building activities.

How about some support? Career Benders offers a live, small group Mastermind specifically for business growth, and they'll be enrolling the next class in March. Get info and join the waitlist HERE .

If you are in search of a job, looking to transition from an employee to an entrepreneur, or are a current business owner that wants to take it to the next level, look no further than Career Benders .

