With inflation still taking an extra bite out of everyone’s wallets, many Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck — and may be going into debt. Ideally, though, you would make enough income to adhere to the expert-approved 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which states that you should allocate 50% of your household earnings to needs, 30% to wants and 20% to savings.

So how much does that mean you and your partner need to make to live comfortably? The answer will depend on where you live, as the cost of living can vary significantly from state to state.

To find out the living wage a couple needs in all 50 states, GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a married couple using the latest Consumer Expenditure Survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized living costs evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation. Based on each state’s respective cost of living index for each category, the study calculated the annual cost of necessities. We then used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule to find the living wage needed to cover necessities, discretionary spending and savings.

Here’s a look at the living wage a couple needs in all 50 states.

Alabama

Income needed: $72,253

Alaska

Income needed: $111,237

Arizona

Income needed: $92,195

Arkansas

Income needed: $72,345

California

Income needed: $124,737

Colorado

Income needed: $89,471

Connecticut

Income needed: $96,852

Delaware

Income needed: $85,174

Florida

Income needed: $86,063

Georgia

Income needed: $75,910

Hawaii

Income needed: $166,339

Idaho

Income needed: $83,270

Illinois

Income needed: $77,290

Indiana

Income needed: $77,033

Iowa

Income needed: $76,142

Kansas

Income needed: $73,575

Kentucky

Income needed: $73,860

Louisiana

Income needed: $76,492

Maine

Income needed: $93,247

Maryland

Income needed: $100,427

Massachusetts

Income needed: $130,067

Michigan

Income needed: $76,579

Minnesota

Income needed: $79,971

Mississippi

Income needed: $72,417

Missouri

Income needed: $74,388

Montana

Income needed: $86,932

Nebraska

Income needed: $76,376

Nevada

Income needed: $88,893

New Hampshire

Income needed: $95,213

New Jersey

Income needed: $97,812

New Mexico

Income needed: $79,247

New York

Income needed: $110,923

North Carolina

Income needed: $81,499

North Dakota

Income needed: $81,118

Ohio

Income needed: $79,296

Oklahoma

Income needed: $72,376

Oregon

Income needed: $100,329

Pennsylvania

Income needed: $80,303

Rhode Island

Income needed: $91,867

South Carolina

Income needed: $79,307

South Dakota

Income needed: $78,878

Tennessee

Income needed: $75,068

Texas

Income needed: $77,643

Utah

Income needed: $87,111

Vermont

Income needed: $100,002

Virginia

Income needed: $86,983

Washington

Income needed: $101,331

West Virginia

Income needed: $73,021

Wisconsin

Income needed: $82,405

Wyoming

Income needed: $77,298

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a couple in all 50 states, using the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost of living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50/30/20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a couple in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to allocate 50% to necessities, 30% to discretionary/luxury spending and 20% to savings. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Couple Needs in All 50 States