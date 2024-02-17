The Living Wage a Couple Needs in All 50 States
With inflation still taking an extra bite out of everyone’s wallets, many Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck — and may be going into debt. Ideally, though, you would make enough income to adhere to the expert-approved 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which states that you should allocate 50% of your household earnings to needs, 30% to wants and 20% to savings.
So how much does that mean you and your partner need to make to live comfortably? The answer will depend on where you live, as the cost of living can vary significantly from state to state.
To find out the living wage a couple needs in all 50 states, GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a married couple using the latest Consumer Expenditure Survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized living costs evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation. Based on each state’s respective cost of living index for each category, the study calculated the annual cost of necessities. We then used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule to find the living wage needed to cover necessities, discretionary spending and savings.
Here’s a look at the living wage a couple needs in all 50 states.
Alabama
Income needed: $72,253
Alaska
Income needed: $111,237
Arizona
Income needed: $92,195
Arkansas
Income needed: $72,345
California
Income needed: $124,737
Colorado
Income needed: $89,471
Connecticut
Income needed: $96,852
Delaware
Income needed: $85,174
Florida
Income needed: $86,063
Georgia
Income needed: $75,910
Hawaii
Income needed: $166,339
Idaho
Income needed: $83,270
Illinois
Income needed: $77,290
Indiana
Income needed: $77,033
Iowa
Income needed: $76,142
Kansas
Income needed: $73,575
Kentucky
Income needed: $73,860
Louisiana
Income needed: $76,492
Maine
Income needed: $93,247
Maryland
Income needed: $100,427
Massachusetts
Income needed: $130,067
Michigan
Income needed: $76,579
Minnesota
Income needed: $79,971
Mississippi
Income needed: $72,417
Missouri
Income needed: $74,388
Montana
Income needed: $86,932
Nebraska
Income needed: $76,376
Nevada
Income needed: $88,893
New Hampshire
Income needed: $95,213
New Jersey
Income needed: $97,812
New Mexico
Income needed: $79,247
New York
Income needed: $110,923
North Carolina
Income needed: $81,499
North Dakota
Income needed: $81,118
Ohio
Income needed: $79,296
Oklahoma
Income needed: $72,376
Oregon
Income needed: $100,329
Pennsylvania
Income needed: $80,303
Rhode Island
Income needed: $91,867
South Carolina
Income needed: $79,307
South Dakota
Income needed: $78,878
Tennessee
Income needed: $75,068
Texas
Income needed: $77,643
Utah
Income needed: $87,111
Vermont
Income needed: $100,002
Virginia
Income needed: $86,983
Washington
Income needed: $101,331
West Virginia
Income needed: $73,021
Wisconsin
Income needed: $82,405
Wyoming
Income needed: $77,298
Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a couple in all 50 states, using the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost of living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50/30/20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a couple in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to allocate 50% to necessities, 30% to discretionary/luxury spending and 20% to savings. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 6, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Couple Needs in All 50 States