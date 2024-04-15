The Living Wage a Family of 3 Needs in All 50 States

With costs of living on the rise and inflation still casting its devastating spell, Americans are finding it more challenging to get by. Even people making over $100,000 a year can find themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

How far your dollar stretches depends on how many people you’re providing for as well as where you reside. Naturally, some states are cheaper than others.

It’s useful to know the living wage a family of three needs in every state. To shed light on this, GOBankingRates assembled a new study that considers the family of three to be two adults — both working full-time jobs — with one child. Using MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, GOBanking Rates determined the hourly living wage, annual living wage, income after taxes and typical expenses around childcare.

Alabama

  • Living wage (hourly): $18.97

  • Living wage (annual): $78,915  

  • Annual income after taxes: $68,913

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,078

Alaska

  • Living wage (hourly): $23.40

  • Living wage (annual): $97,344   

  • Annual income after taxes: $86,645

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,238

Arizona

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.50

  • Living wage (annual): $93,600

  • Annual income after taxes: $82,433

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,723

Arkansas

  • Living wage (hourly): $17.74

  • Living wage (annual): $73,798

  • Annual income after taxes: $65,427

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,337

California

  • Living wage (hourly): $26.21

  • Living wage (annual): $109,034

  • Annual income after taxes: $95,258

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,433

Colorado

  • Living wage (hourly): $25.13

  • Living wage (annual): $108,784

  • Annual income after taxes: $90,383

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $16,620

Connecticut

  • Living wage (hourly): $26.15

  • Living wage (annual): $104,541

  • Annual income after taxes: $93,058

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $19,554

Delaware

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.18

  • Living wage (annual): $92,269

  • Annual income after taxes: $80,201

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,579

Florida

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.81 

  • Living wage (annual): $86,570  

  • Annual income after taxes: $77,633

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,356  

Georgia

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.96

  • Living wage (annual): $87,194

  • Annual income after taxes: $75,772

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,868

Hawaii

  • Living wage (hourly): $28.39

  • Living wage (annual): $118,102

  • Annual income after taxes: $99,467

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $19,592

Idaho

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.73

  • Living wage (annual): $86,237

  • Annual income after taxes: $75,840

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,789

Illinois

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.12

  • Living wage (annual): $92,019

  • Annual income after taxes: $79,224

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,429

Indiana

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.11

  • Living wage (annual): $83,673

  • Annual income after taxes: $73,458

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,693

Iowa

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.22

  • Living wage (annual): $84,115

  • Annual income after taxes: $73,311

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,254

Kansas

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.29

  • Living wage (annual): $80,246

  • Annual income after taxes: $70,662

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,706

Kentucky

  • Living wage (hourly): $18.54

  • Living wage (annual): $77,126

  • Annual income after taxes: $67,302

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,715

Louisiana

  • Living wage (hourly): $18.52

  • Living wage (annual): $77,043

  • Annual income after taxes: $68,172

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,864

Maine

  • Living wage (hourly): $21.94

  • Living wage (annual): $91,270

  • Annual income after taxes: $79,895

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,762

Maryland

  • Living wage (hourly): $23.11 

  • Living wage (annual): $96,138 

  • Annual income after taxes: $83,326

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,944

Massachusetts

  • Living wage (hourly): $28.38

  • Living wage (annual): $118,061

  • Annual income after taxes: $100,609

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $21,503

Michigan

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.46

  • Living wage (annual): $85,114

  • Annual income after taxes: $74,376

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,182

Minnesota

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.76

  • Living wage (annual): $94,682

  • Annual income after taxes: $82,216

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,722

Mississippi

  • Living wage (hourly): $17.89 

  • Living wage (annual): $74,422 

  • Annual income after taxes: $66,053 

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $4,725  

Missouri

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.36

  • Living wage (annual): $80,538

  • Annual income after taxes:​​ $71,021

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,423

Montana

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.16

  • Living wage (annual): $83,866

  • Annual income after taxes:​​ $73,379

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,354

Nebraska

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.20

  • Living wage (annual): $84,032

  • Annual income after taxes:​​ $74,183

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,231

Nevada

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.59

  • Living wage (annual): $93,974

  • Annual income after taxes:​​ $83,844

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,968 

New Hampshire

  • Living wage (hourly): $23.53

  • Living wage (annual): $97,885

  • Annual income after taxes: $87,097

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,461

New Jersey

  • Living wage (hourly): $24.16

  • Living wage (annual): $100,506

  • Annual income after taxes: $87,999

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,674

New Mexico

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.69

  • Living wage (annual): $81,910

  • Annual income after taxes: $72,289

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,332

New York

  • Living wage (hourly): $26.07

  • Living wage (annual): $108,451

  • Annual income after taxes: $93,090

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $17,821

North Carolina

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.53

  • Living wage (annual): $85,405

  • Annual income after taxes: $74,541

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,698

North Dakota

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.35

  • Living wage (annual): $80,496

  • Annual income after taxes: $72,563

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,877

Ohio

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.81

  • Living wage (annual): $82,410

  • Annual income after taxes: $73,018

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,175

Oklahoma

  • Living wage (hourly): $18.58

  • Living wage (annual): $77,293

  • Annual income after taxes: $68,197

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,986

Oregon

  • Living wage (hourly): $24.09

  • Living wage (annual): $100,214

  • Annual income after taxes: $84,519

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,000

Pennsylvania

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.03

  • Living wage (annual): $91,645

  • Annual income after taxes: $79,842

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,227

Rhode Island

  • Living wage (hourly): $23.75

  • Living wage (annual): $98,800

  • Annual income after taxes: $86,305

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,498

South Carolina

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.58

  • Living wage (annual): $81,453

  • Annual income after taxes: $72,222

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,329

South Dakota

  • Living wage (hourly): $18.92

  • Living wage (annual): $78,707

  • Annual income after taxes: $71,079

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,727

Tennessee

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.06

  • Living wage (annual): $79,290

  • Annual income after taxes: $71,571

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,547

Texas

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.78

  • Living wage (annual): $82,285

  • Annual income after taxes: $74,066

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,400

Utah

  • Living wage (hourly): $21.19

  • Living wage (annual): $88,150

  • Annual income after taxes: $76,792

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,698

Vermont

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.33

  • Living wage (annual): $92,893

  • Annual income after taxes: $85,089

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,956

Virginia

  • Living wage (hourly): $22.33

  • Living wage (annual): $92,893

  • Annual income after taxes: $80,317

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,472

Washington

  • Living wage (hourly): $24.50

  • Living wage (annual): $101,920

  • Annual income after taxes: $90,467

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,463

West Virginia

  • Living wage (hourly): $24.50

  • Living wage (annual): $101,920

  • Annual income after taxes: $90,467

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,578

Wisconsin

  • Living wage (hourly): $20.77

  • Living wage (annual): $86,403

  • Annual income after taxes: $75,791

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,395

Wyoming

  • Living wage (hourly): $19.86

  • Living wage (annual): $82,618

  • Annual income after taxes: $74,329

  • Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,461

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the living wage a family of three needs to live in each state. For this study, GOBankingRates considered the family of three to be two adults with full-time working jobs and one child. Using MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, GOBankingRates found the hourly living wage, annual living wage, income before taxes, income after taxes, taxes paid, and typical expenses all sourced from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

