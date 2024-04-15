The Living Wage a Family of 3 Needs in All 50 States

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With costs of living on the rise and inflation still casting its devastating spell, Americans are finding it more challenging to get by. Even people making over $100,000 a year can find themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

How far your dollar stretches depends on how many people you’re providing for as well as where you reside. Naturally, some states are cheaper than others.

It’s useful to know the living wage a family of three needs in every state. To shed light on this, GOBankingRates assembled a new study that considers the family of three to be two adults — both working full-time jobs — with one child. Using MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, GOBanking Rates determined the hourly living wage, annual living wage, income after taxes and typical expenses around childcare.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Living wage (hourly): $18.97

Living wage (annual): $78,915

Annual income after taxes: $68,913

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,078

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Living wage (hourly): $23.40

Living wage (annual): $97,344

Annual income after taxes: $86,645

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,238

Arizona

Living wage (hourly): $22.50

Living wage (annual): $93,600

Annual income after taxes: $82,433

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,723

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Living wage (hourly): $17.74

Living wage (annual): $73,798

Annual income after taxes: $65,427

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,337

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Living wage (hourly): $26.21

Living wage (annual): $109,034

Annual income after taxes: $95,258

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,433

Colorado

Living wage (hourly): $25.13

Living wage (annual): $108,784

Annual income after taxes: $90,383

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $16,620

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Living wage (hourly): $26.15

Living wage (annual): $104,541

Annual income after taxes: $93,058

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $19,554

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Living wage (hourly): $22.18

Living wage (annual): $92,269

Annual income after taxes: $80,201

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,579

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Living wage (hourly): $20.81

Living wage (annual): $86,570

Annual income after taxes: $77,633

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,356

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Living wage (hourly): $20.96

Living wage (annual): $87,194

Annual income after taxes: $75,772

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,868

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Living wage (hourly): $28.39

Living wage (annual): $118,102

Annual income after taxes: $99,467

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $19,592

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Living wage (hourly): $20.73

Living wage (annual): $86,237

Annual income after taxes: $75,840

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,789

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Living wage (hourly): $22.12

Living wage (annual): $92,019

Annual income after taxes: $79,224

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,429

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Living wage (hourly): $20.11

Living wage (annual): $83,673

Annual income after taxes: $73,458

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,693

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Living wage (hourly): $20.22

Living wage (annual): $84,115

Annual income after taxes: $73,311

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,254

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Living wage (hourly): $19.29

Living wage (annual): $80,246

Annual income after taxes: $70,662

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,706

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Living wage (hourly): $18.54

Living wage (annual): $77,126

Annual income after taxes: $67,302

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,715

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Living wage (hourly): $18.52

Living wage (annual): $77,043

Annual income after taxes: $68,172

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,864

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Living wage (hourly): $21.94

Living wage (annual): $91,270

Annual income after taxes: $79,895

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,762

©iStock.com

Maryland

Living wage (hourly): $23.11

Living wage (annual): $96,138

Annual income after taxes: $83,326

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,944

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Living wage (hourly): $28.38

Living wage (annual): $118,061

Annual income after taxes: $100,609

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $21,503

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Living wage (hourly): $20.46

Living wage (annual): $85,114

Annual income after taxes: $74,376

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,182

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Living wage (hourly): $22.76

Living wage (annual): $94,682

Annual income after taxes: $82,216

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,722

©iStock.com

Mississippi

Living wage (hourly): $17.89

Living wage (annual): $74,422

Annual income after taxes: $66,053

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $4,725

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Living wage (hourly): $19.36

Living wage (annual): $80,538

Annual income after taxes: ​​ $71,021

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,423

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Living wage (hourly): $20.16

Living wage (annual): $83,866

Annual income after taxes: ​​ $73,379

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,354

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Living wage (hourly): $20.20

Living wage (annual): $84,032

Annual income after taxes: ​​ $74,183

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $11,231

tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

Living wage (hourly): $22.59

Living wage (annual): $93,974

Annual income after taxes: ​​ $83,844

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,968

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Living wage (hourly): $23.53

Living wage (annual): $97,885

Annual income after taxes: $87,097

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,461

Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

Living wage (hourly): $24.16

Living wage (annual): $100,506

Annual income after taxes: $87,999

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,674

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Living wage (hourly): $19.69

Living wage (annual): $81,910

Annual income after taxes: $72,289

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,332

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Living wage (hourly): $26.07

Living wage (annual): $108,451

Annual income after taxes: $93,090

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $17,821

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Living wage (hourly): $20.53

Living wage (annual): $85,405

Annual income after taxes: $74,541

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,698

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Living wage (hourly): $19.35

Living wage (annual): $80,496

Annual income after taxes: $72,563

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $10,877

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Living wage (hourly): $19.81

Living wage (annual): $82,410

Annual income after taxes: $73,018

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,175

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Living wage (hourly): $18.58

Living wage (annual): $77,293

Annual income after taxes: $68,197

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,986

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Living wage (hourly): $24.09

Living wage (annual): $100,214

Annual income after taxes: $84,519

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,000

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Living wage (hourly): $22.03

Living wage (annual): $91,645

Annual income after taxes: $79,842

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,227

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Living wage (hourly): $23.75

Living wage (annual): $98,800

Annual income after taxes: $86,305

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $14,498

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Living wage (hourly): $19.58

Living wage (annual): $81,453

Annual income after taxes: $72,222

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,329

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Living wage (hourly): $18.92

Living wage (annual): $78,707

Annual income after taxes: $71,079

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $7,727

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

Living wage (hourly): $19.06

Living wage (annual): $79,290

Annual income after taxes: $71,571

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,547

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

Living wage (hourly): $19.78

Living wage (annual): $82,285

Annual income after taxes: $74,066

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,400

johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

Living wage (hourly): $21.19

Living wage (annual): $88,150

Annual income after taxes: $76,792

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $9,698

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Living wage (hourly): $22.33

Living wage (annual): $92,893

Annual income after taxes: $85,089

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,956

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Living wage (hourly): $22.33

Living wage (annual): $92,893

Annual income after taxes: $80,317

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $12,472

400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

Living wage (hourly): $24.50

Living wage (annual): $101,920

Annual income after taxes: $90,467

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $15,463

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Living wage (hourly): $24.50

Living wage (annual): $101,920

Annual income after taxes: $90,467

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,578

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Living wage (hourly): $20.77

Living wage (annual): $86,403

Annual income after taxes: $75,791

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $13,395

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Living wage (hourly): $19.86

Living wage (annual): $82,618

Annual income after taxes: $74,329

Typical childcare expenses for 1 child and 2 working adults: $8,461

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the living wage a family of three needs to live in each state. For this study, GOBankingRates considered the family of three to be two adults with full-time working jobs and one child. Using MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, GOBankingRates found the hourly living wage, annual living wage, income before taxes, income after taxes, taxes paid, and typical expenses all sourced from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of 3 Needs in All 50 States