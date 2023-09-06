U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Dawn Allcot
If you’re thinking of starting a family, or are already raising children, you know that having kids can be expensive. But just how expensive? It costs more than $112,000 for a single person to earn a living wage in Hawaii, yet a family of four can make it for $182,900, according to recent data compiled and analyzed by GOBankingRates.

Lending credence to the theory that “two people can live cheaper than one,” (and having four people under one roof can also save money), our data showed that it’s nowhere near four times more costly for four people to live than one.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allows 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings.

Take heart. There are much cheaper places to raise a family than Hawaii. For instance, it only costs $73,381 to make a living wage to support a family of four in Mississippi. If you wanted to survive — and maybe even thrive — as a single-income family, this might be one state where you could do it.

Take a look at the cheapest states to earn a living wage for a family of four, the most expensive and everything in between.

States Where It Costs The Least for a Family of Four to Live

The cheapest states to live as a family of four all need under $79,000 to earn what’s considered a living wage. They are all in the South or Midwest, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas following Mississippi as the cheapest.

Here are the 10 states a family needs the least amount of money to live:

  1. Mississippi

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Alabama

  4. Kansas

  5. Arkansas

  6. West Virginia

  7. Missouri

  8. Kentucky

  9. Iowa

  10. Georgia

States Where It Costs The Most for a Family of Four to Live

On the other side of that, the states where you need the most money to earn a living wage for four people all require an income of more than $100,000. These are all coastal states known for high real estate prices, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska.

Here are the 10 states where families need the most money to live:

  1. Hawaii

  2. Massachusetts

  3. California

  4. New York

  5. Alaska

  6. Maryland

  7. Oregon

  8. Vermont

  9. Washington

  10. New Jersey

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

Rank

State

Living
Wage

1

Mississippi

$73,381

2

Oklahoma

$74,253

3

Alabama

$75,724

4

Kansas

$75,924

5

Arkansas

$76,456

6

West Virginia

$76,905

7

Missouri

$77,197

8

Kentucky

$77,842

9

Iowa

$78,025

10

Georgia

$78,448

11

Nebraska

$79,007

12

Tennessee

$79,054

13

Wyoming

$79,879

14

Illinois

$79,899

15

Indiana

$80,144

16

Louisiana

$80,451

17

Michigan

$80,998

18

Ohio

$81,006

19

Texas

$81,374

20

Minnesota

$81,931

21

New Mexico

$82,047

22

South Dakota

$83,708

23

North Dakota

$83,852

24

South Carolina

$84,062

25

Wisconsin

$84,156

26

North Carolina

$84,957

27

Pennsylvania

$87,500

28

Utah

$89,936

29

Delaware

$91,293

30

Virginia

$91,955

31

Florida

$92,271

32

Montana

$92,367

33

Idaho

$94,874

34

Colorado

$95,563

35

Nevada

$95,755

36

Rhode Island

$95,929

37

Arizona

$97,345

38

Maine

$99,158

39

New Hampshire

$100,436

40

Connecticut

$101,030

41

New Jersey

$104,770

42

Washington

$105,080

43

Vermont

$106,692

44

Oregon

$106,779

45

Maryland

$110,244

46

Alaska

$113,079

47

New York

$118,127

48

California

$130,239

49

Massachusetts

$142,341

50

Hawaii

$182,900

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States