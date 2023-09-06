The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
If you’re thinking of starting a family, or are already raising children, you know that having kids can be expensive. But just how expensive? It costs more than $112,000 for a single person to earn a living wage in Hawaii, yet a family of four can make it for $182,900, according to recent data compiled and analyzed by GOBankingRates.
Lending credence to the theory that “two people can live cheaper than one,” (and having four people under one roof can also save money), our data showed that it’s nowhere near four times more costly for four people to live than one.
The data used to calculate a “living wage” allows 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings.
Take heart. There are much cheaper places to raise a family than Hawaii. For instance, it only costs $73,381 to make a living wage to support a family of four in Mississippi. If you wanted to survive — and maybe even thrive — as a single-income family, this might be one state where you could do it.
Take a look at the cheapest states to earn a living wage for a family of four, the most expensive and everything in between.
States Where It Costs The Least for a Family of Four to Live
The cheapest states to live as a family of four all need under $79,000 to earn what’s considered a living wage. They are all in the South or Midwest, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas following Mississippi as the cheapest.
Here are the 10 states a family needs the least amount of money to live:
Mississippi
Oklahoma
Alabama
Kansas
Arkansas
West Virginia
Missouri
Kentucky
Iowa
Georgia
States Where It Costs The Most for a Family of Four to Live
On the other side of that, the states where you need the most money to earn a living wage for four people all require an income of more than $100,000. These are all coastal states known for high real estate prices, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska.
Here are the 10 states where families need the most money to live:
Hawaii
Massachusetts
California
New York
Alaska
Maryland
Oregon
Vermont
Washington
New Jersey
The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States
Rank
State
Living
1
Mississippi
$73,381
2
Oklahoma
$74,253
3
Alabama
$75,724
4
Kansas
$75,924
5
Arkansas
$76,456
6
West Virginia
$76,905
7
Missouri
$77,197
8
Kentucky
$77,842
9
Iowa
$78,025
10
Georgia
$78,448
11
Nebraska
$79,007
12
Tennessee
$79,054
13
Wyoming
$79,879
14
Illinois
$79,899
15
Indiana
$80,144
16
Louisiana
$80,451
17
Michigan
$80,998
18
Ohio
$81,006
19
Texas
$81,374
20
Minnesota
$81,931
21
New Mexico
$82,047
22
South Dakota
$83,708
23
North Dakota
$83,852
24
South Carolina
$84,062
25
Wisconsin
$84,156
26
North Carolina
$84,957
27
Pennsylvania
$87,500
28
Utah
$89,936
29
Delaware
$91,293
30
Virginia
$91,955
31
Florida
$92,271
32
Montana
$92,367
33
Idaho
$94,874
34
Colorado
$95,563
35
Nevada
$95,755
36
Rhode Island
$95,929
37
Arizona
$97,345
38
Maine
$99,158
39
New Hampshire
$100,436
40
Connecticut
$101,030
41
New Jersey
$104,770
42
Washington
$105,080
43
Vermont
$106,692
44
Oregon
$106,779
45
Maryland
$110,244
46
Alaska
$113,079
47
New York
$118,127
48
California
$130,239
49
Massachusetts
$142,341
50
Hawaii
$182,900
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States