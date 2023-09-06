The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re thinking of starting a family, or are already raising children, you know that having kids can be expensive. But just how expensive? It costs more than $112,000 for a single person to earn a living wage in Hawaii, yet a family of four can make it for $182,900, according to recent data compiled and analyzed by GOBankingRates.

Lending credence to the theory that “two people can live cheaper than one,” (and having four people under one roof can also save money), our data showed that it’s nowhere near four times more costly for four people to live than one.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allows 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings.

Take heart. There are much cheaper places to raise a family than Hawaii. For instance, it only costs $73,381 to make a living wage to support a family of four in Mississippi. If you wanted to survive — and maybe even thrive — as a single-income family, this might be one state where you could do it.

Take a look at the cheapest states to earn a living wage for a family of four, the most expensive and everything in between.

States Where It Costs The Least for a Family of Four to Live

The cheapest states to live as a family of four all need under $79,000 to earn what’s considered a living wage. They are all in the South or Midwest, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas following Mississippi as the cheapest.

Here are the 10 states a family needs the least amount of money to live:

Mississippi Oklahoma Alabama Kansas Arkansas West Virginia Missouri Kentucky Iowa Georgia

States Where It Costs The Most for a Family of Four to Live

On the other side of that, the states where you need the most money to earn a living wage for four people all require an income of more than $100,000. These are all coastal states known for high real estate prices, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska.

Here are the 10 states where families need the most money to live:

Hawaii Massachusetts California New York Alaska Maryland Oregon Vermont Washington New Jersey

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

Rank State Living

Wage 1 Mississippi $73,381 2 Oklahoma $74,253 3 Alabama $75,724 4 Kansas $75,924 5 Arkansas $76,456 6 West Virginia $76,905 7 Missouri $77,197 8 Kentucky $77,842 9 Iowa $78,025 10 Georgia $78,448 11 Nebraska $79,007 12 Tennessee $79,054 13 Wyoming $79,879 14 Illinois $79,899 15 Indiana $80,144 16 Louisiana $80,451 17 Michigan $80,998 18 Ohio $81,006 19 Texas $81,374 20 Minnesota $81,931 21 New Mexico $82,047 22 South Dakota $83,708 23 North Dakota $83,852 24 South Carolina $84,062 25 Wisconsin $84,156 26 North Carolina $84,957 27 Pennsylvania $87,500 28 Utah $89,936 29 Delaware $91,293 30 Virginia $91,955 31 Florida $92,271 32 Montana $92,367 33 Idaho $94,874 34 Colorado $95,563 35 Nevada $95,755 36 Rhode Island $95,929 37 Arizona $97,345 38 Maine $99,158 39 New Hampshire $100,436 40 Connecticut $101,030 41 New Jersey $104,770 42 Washington $105,080 43 Vermont $106,692 44 Oregon $106,779 45 Maryland $110,244 46 Alaska $113,079 47 New York $118,127 48 California $130,239 49 Massachusetts $142,341 50 Hawaii $182,900

