The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

26
Dawn Allcot
·4 min read
Moon Safari / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Moon Safari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’ve shopped for groceries, gas or even a car in the past year, you know that prices have risen significantly since 2022. The Consumer Price Index report from July 2023 showed that prices on the “all items index” have increased 3.2% in the past 12 months.

Because the cost of goods has increased so much, the living wage needed for a single person has also risen across the country. But how much you need to live varies dramatically by state.

GOBankingRates recently surveyed annual living expenses for a single person in each of the 50 states. The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series.

With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings.

How does your state stack up?

States Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

Hawaii tops the list of states and what’s needed to earn a living wage. It’s the only state where a single person needs to make six figures to get by, pay for necessities and a few nice-to-have purchases, and stash money into savings, too.

You’ll need $112,411 to make what’s considered a living wage in Hawaii.

Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska round out the top five most expensive states for a single person. That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts, according to data from WorldPopulationReview.com.

Since housing and other necessities make up 50% of a living wage, it stands to reason that states with higher housing costs require more money to earn a living wage.

  1. Hawaii

  2. Massachusetts

  3. California

  4. New York

  5. Alaska

  6. Maryland

  7. Vermont

  8. Oregon

  9. Washington

  10. New Jersey

States Requiring the Least Money to Earn a Living Wage

On the other side of that coin sits Mississippi, where you’ll only need to make $45,906 a year to earn a living wage. That’s less than half of what you’d need in Hawaii. Rounding out the top five least expensive states to live are Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas, all requiring less than $47,500 to earn a living wage.

  1. Mississippi

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Alabama

  4. Arkansas

  5. Kentucky

  6. Kansas

  7. West Virginia

  8. Missouri

  9. Iowa

  10. Georgia

Living Wages in All 50 States

Rank

State

Income Required

1

Mississippi

$45,906

2

Oklahoma

$46,024

3

Alabama

$46,577

4

Arkansas

$47,111

5

Kentucky

$47,318

6

Kansas

$47,379

7

West Virginia

$47,732

8

Missouri

$47,771

9

Iowa

$48,518

12

Tennessee

$48,774

11

Nebraska

$49,009

10

Georgia

$49,051

13

Illinois

$49,372

14

Wyoming

$49,666

15

Indiana

$49,855

17

Michigan

$50,049

16

Louisiana

$50,087

18

Ohio

$50,157

19

Texas

$50,497

20

New Mexico

$51,214

21

Minnesota

$51,668

22

South Dakota

$52,095

23

South Carolina

$52,222

24

North Dakota

$52,807

25

Wisconsin

$53,122

26

North Carolina

$53,531

27

Pennsylvania

$53,838

28

Utah

$55,293

29

Delaware

$56,571

31

Montana

$57,056

30

Florida

$57,064

32

Virginia

$57,293

34

Nevada

$58,580

33

Idaho

$58,634

35

Colorado

$59,218

36

Rhode Island

$59,936

37

Arizona

$60,026

38

Maine

$60,862

39

New Hampshire

$62,935

40

Connecticut

$63,078

41

New Jersey

$64,463

42

Washington

$65,640

43

Oregon

$65,763

44

Vermont

$65,923

45

Maryland

$67,915

46

Alaska

$71,570

47

New York

$73,226

48

California

$80,013

49

Massachusetts

$87,909

50

Hawaii

$112,411

