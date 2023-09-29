The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States
Whether you’ve shopped for groceries, gas or even a car in the past year, you know that prices have risen significantly since 2022. The Consumer Price Index report from July 2023 showed that prices on the “all items index” have increased 3.2% in the past 12 months.
Because the cost of goods has increased so much, the living wage needed for a single person has also risen across the country. But how much you need to live varies dramatically by state.
GOBankingRates recently surveyed annual living expenses for a single person in each of the 50 states. The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series.
With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings.
How does your state stack up?
States Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage
Hawaii tops the list of states and what’s needed to earn a living wage. It’s the only state where a single person needs to make six figures to get by, pay for necessities and a few nice-to-have purchases, and stash money into savings, too.
You’ll need $112,411 to make what’s considered a living wage in Hawaii.
Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska round out the top five most expensive states for a single person. That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts, according to data from WorldPopulationReview.com.
Since housing and other necessities make up 50% of a living wage, it stands to reason that states with higher housing costs require more money to earn a living wage.
Hawaii
Massachusetts
California
New York
Alaska
Maryland
Vermont
Oregon
Washington
New Jersey
States Requiring the Least Money to Earn a Living Wage
On the other side of that coin sits Mississippi, where you’ll only need to make $45,906 a year to earn a living wage. That’s less than half of what you’d need in Hawaii. Rounding out the top five least expensive states to live are Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas, all requiring less than $47,500 to earn a living wage.
Mississippi
Oklahoma
Alabama
Arkansas
Kentucky
Kansas
West Virginia
Missouri
Iowa
Georgia
Living Wages in All 50 States
Rank
State
Income Required
1
Mississippi
$45,906
2
Oklahoma
$46,024
3
Alabama
$46,577
4
Arkansas
$47,111
5
Kentucky
$47,318
6
Kansas
$47,379
7
West Virginia
$47,732
8
Missouri
$47,771
9
Iowa
$48,518
12
Tennessee
$48,774
11
Nebraska
$49,009
10
Georgia
$49,051
13
Illinois
$49,372
14
Wyoming
$49,666
15
Indiana
$49,855
17
Michigan
$50,049
16
Louisiana
$50,087
18
Ohio
$50,157
19
Texas
$50,497
20
New Mexico
$51,214
21
Minnesota
$51,668
22
South Dakota
$52,095
23
South Carolina
$52,222
24
North Dakota
$52,807
25
Wisconsin
$53,122
26
North Carolina
$53,531
27
Pennsylvania
$53,838
28
Utah
$55,293
29
Delaware
$56,571
31
Montana
$57,056
30
Florida
$57,064
32
Virginia
$57,293
34
Nevada
$58,580
33
Idaho
$58,634
35
Colorado
$59,218
36
Rhode Island
$59,936
37
Arizona
$60,026
38
Maine
$60,862
39
New Hampshire
$62,935
40
Connecticut
$63,078
41
New Jersey
$64,463
42
Washington
$65,640
43
Oregon
$65,763
44
Vermont
$65,923
45
Maryland
$67,915
46
Alaska
$71,570
47
New York
$73,226
48
California
$80,013
49
Massachusetts
$87,909
50
Hawaii
$112,411
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States