Livingston County home listings asked for more money in March – see the current median price here

The median home in Livingston County listed for $495,242 in March, up 1.2% from the previous month's $489,619, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price increased 16.5% from $425,000.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Livingston County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.livingstondaily.com.

Livingston County's median home was 1,910 square feet, listed at $250 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 12.4% from March 2023.

Listings in Livingston County moved briskly, at a median 48 days listed compared to the March national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 52 days on the market. Around 164 homes were newly listed on the market in March, a 2.5% increase from 160 new listings in March 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, median home prices rose to $239,900, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,463 square feet, at a list price of $167 per square foot.

In Michigan, median home prices were $275,000, a 0.1% increase from February. The median Michigan home listed for sale had 1,568 square feet, with a price of $172 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,826 square feet, with a price of $228 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County home listings asked for more money in March – see the current median price here