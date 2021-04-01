U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Livingstone Advises Advocate Aurora on the Acquisition of Senior Helpers

A fourth successful transaction in the home care franchisor sector

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone is pleased to announce the firm's healthcare team has advised Advocate Aurora Enterprises on the acquisition of Senior Helpers. Advocate Aurora Enterprises is a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health ("Advocate Aurora"), one of the 12 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the nation. Livingstone acted as exclusive financial advisor to Advocate Aurora.

Livingstone Partners
Livingstone Partners

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers is a leading franchisor and premier provider of in-home senior care services operating more than 320 locations across 44 states, Canada, and Australia. Senior Helpers' industry-leading services range from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for assistance with daily activities.

Advocate Aurora Enterprises was established to invest in businesses that enable people to improve their health and well-being beyond traditional clinical care settings. Through a commitment to Whole Person Health, Advocate Aurora Enterprises' three focus areas include (i) Aging Independently, enabling aging seniors to thrive safely and comfortably in their homes; (ii) Parenthood, supporting parents in raising healthy and happy kids with less stress and greater confidence; and (iii) Personal Performance, helping people to achieve their mind, body, and nutrition goals. Senior Helpers represents the second investment for Advocate Aurora Enterprises.

"We deeply respect the company and its franchisees' proven commitment to delivering compassionate care. One of our top priorities is to invest in companies that help people age well, and Senior Helpers fits that strategy perfectly," said Advocate Aurora Enterprises President Scott Powder. "This deal capitalizes on our organizations' shared commitment to helping seniors thrive independently, comfortably, and affordably in their homes and our shared vision of the home as the care delivery venue of the future."

"The need for high-quality, in-home senior care has never been greater. We see all sorts of opportunities to enhance our suite of senior services as part of Advocate Aurora Enterprises' portfolio because we share many of the same core values," Senior Helpers CEO Peter Ross said. "Given Advocate Aurora's scale and their experience as a premier health care provider, which aligns with the work our franchisees are already doing, we'll be better positioned to expand best-in-class care and wellness services for seniors." The Senior Helpers leadership team will continue in their current roles.

"As demand for non-medical home care services is expected to remain robust for the next decade, and these services become a much larger and more critical piece of the broader care continuum, we anticipate strong continued interest in these types of assets as the business model, demand drivers, and overall industry outlook remain favorable," said Jim Moskal, Partner at Livingstone.

"Livingstone's transaction experience in the home care sector was valued," commented Advocate Aurora Health Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions Vamsi Botla. "Their in-depth knowledge of the unique characteristics of the franchise model proved instrumental in our assessment of Senior Helpers."

Mark Carl, Director at Livingstone, added, "This transaction is a prime example of leveraging our extensive sector expertise in conjunction with professional advisory services to assist acquirers in their evaluation of an opportunity."

The acquisition of Senior Helpers represents Livingstone's fourth successful transaction in the non-medical home care franchisor sector following the sales of Synergy Homecare to NexPhase Capital, Homewatch CareGivers to PNC Riverarch, and Home Helpers to Linsalata Capital Partners.

About Livingstone

Livingstone is an international mid-market M&A and debt advisory firm. We have deep industry expertise, and extensive global coverage, with dedicated teams across our offices serving five segments: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Media & Technology.

To learn more, visit the Livingstone website.

Media contact:
Olga Jewusiak
306564@email4pr.com
773-505-8315

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livingstone-advises-advocate-aurora-on-the-acquisition-of-senior-helpers-301260978.html

SOURCE Livingstone Partners

  • Biggest Credit ETF Bleeds $3.6 Billion in Worst-Ever Month

    (Bloomberg) -- After a blowout 2020 for corporate debt, exchange-traded fund investors are quickly souring on those bonds.The world’s largest credit ETF notched its worst month of outflows since it began trading about two decades ago. Traders pulled roughly $3.6 billion from the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exodus came as the $42 billion fund suffered its biggest quarterly rout in 12 years.High-grade corporate bonds have come under pressure as the U.S. vaccine rollout picked up pace, brightening the economic outlook. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s stimulus measures have boosted expectations for inflation, fueling concern over the value of future fixed-income returns. That’s sparked a vicious selloff in longer-dated Treasuries and hammered funds such as LQD, which has a relatively high duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- of 10 years.“It’s probably part and parcel with Treasury rates moving higher,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “We still like credit due to the higher income, but a lot less than we did last year, when spreads were wider.”The outflows are a stark reversal from 2020, when the Federal Reserve’s pledge to backstop credit markets at the height of the coronavirus turmoil fueled nearly insatiable demand. LQD -- one of the ETFs purchased by the Fed -- absorbed roughly $14.9 billion worth of inflows last year, only a fraction of which was from the central bank itself.A year later, bearish wagers against the fund have ballooned. Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding on LQD currently clocks in at about 14%, IHS Markit Ltd. data show. While that’s below the February peak of 19%, it’s well above the nearly 1% level of March 2020.After this year’s rocky start, Peter Tchir of Academy Securities said the outlook for high-grade debt may improve. While 10-year government yields could hit 2% over the next month, that wouldn’t weigh as heavily on LQD as it did during the bond-market turmoil of the first quarter, according to him.As that potential move in Treasuries would be much smaller than we experienced earlier this year,“I expect not to see outflows, and even to get some inflows,” said Tchir, the firm’s head of macro strategy. “The worst is behind us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Giant Battery Factory Developer Looks for a SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Britishvolt Ltd., the developer of the first giant battery factory in the U.K., is considering going public.The company has appointed Guggenheim Securities LLC and Barclays Plc as advisers to look into options including listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Orral Nadjari, founder and chief executive officer of Britishvolt, said in an interview. The deal could be announced as soon as the end of this quarter, he said.It’s the first time the company has talked in detail about its plans to finance the 2.6 billion-pound ($3.6 billion) project that will play a central role in delivering Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s green plan. The U.K. has banned sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, and needs a factory producing batteries for electric vehicles to avoid falling behind in the global race to lead manufacturing for the energy transition.“The SPAC market is very interesting and is the result of the very mature capital markets in the U.S. that have identified the industrial revolution that is happening now, when we go from the era of internal combustion engine towards an era of electrification,” Nadjari said. “There will be a lot of scale-ups that will need a lot of capital.”The company hasn’t identified any automotive customers yet, and it’s unclear if any automaker will agree on a supply deal with an upstart that’s still seeking funding. Nadjari, a former investment banker, says he’s not worried.By 2040, electric vehicles will make up two-thirds of total passenger car sales in Europe, with more 10 million units sold a year. That will make the continent the second-largest EV market, behind China and ahead of the U.S., according to BloombergNEF.If Britishvolt does agree to a SPAC deal, the target to announce it will be the end of the second quarter or beginning of the third, Nadjari said.Based in Blyth in northeast England, Britishvolt is planning to launch its series B funding round next week to raise as much as 100 million pounds, with Barclays as its financial adviser, Nadjari said. The round already has “a lot of interest” and series C will follow before summer with a cap of 250 million pounds.The series A funding round, which closed in February, made William Harrison, chief executive officer of private equity firm Cathexis Holdings LP, the second-largest shareholder, after Nadjari. Cathexis is the family office of Harrison investing from a low of $3 million in niche EV deals, to more than $100 million when buying established companies or financing infrastructure and real estate, according to its website.Because of its exit from the European Union, the U.K.’s auto industry has little time to localize production of batteries. The Brexit deal reached late in 2020 requires 30% of the content of battery packs for U.K.-built cars to be sourced domestically; the regulation gets tougher in 2024.“The new rules of origin should provide the conditions for the U.K. automotive industry to succeed,” said Stephen Gifford, chief economist at the Faraday Institution, which researches commercial battery developments. “But, to do so, it is now more important than ever that gigafactories are built in the U.K., and quickly, and with well-developed local supply chains.”Ministers are determined for the U.K. to stay in the mix of leading battery-makers in Europe. Johnson has committed 1 billion pounds to help build factories that can produce batteries at scale. Britishvolt has applied for some of the funding and is waiting to hear back.“We have had very fruitful conversations with the government,” Nadjari said. “Definitely government funding is critical for large industrial investment such as Britishvolt.”The Automotive Transformation Fund will likely support one, if not two, giant battery factories, according to the Advanced Propulsion Centre U.K., the non-profit acting as the delivery partner for the funding. The aim is to see the U.K. punch above its weight for battery making compared with the scale of its auto sector.The Faraday Institution estimates the U.K. will need seven giant factories by 2040, each producing 20 gigawatt-hours per year of batteries. Britishvolt is looking at building multiple plants in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere to produce 150 to 200 gigawatt-hours by 2030, Nadjari.“It’s a very exciting period and there is a lot of money in the capital markets looking at ESG propositions,” Nadjari said. “We are uniquely positioned to potentially become the British champion within the energy industry.”(Adds details about government funding in thirteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo IPO debacle leaves small investors with bad taste

    London-based amateur trader Amy Lee wasn't sure whether to buy shares in Deliveroo's stock market debut but decided eventually to take the leap, swayed by ad campaigns on the food delivery company's app. Lee and others like her who were allocated shares worth a total of 50 million pounds ($69 million) are nursing paper losses after Deliveroo shares plunged as much as 30% on their London Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday. The fall, slicing 2 billion pounds off initial valuations, is a blow to Britain's ambitions of attracting fast-growing tech companies to London.

  • Billionaire Westons Trade Food for Property, Seeking Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Groceries helped the billionaire Weston family amass Canada’s third-biggest fortune. Now, after four generations making and selling food, the Westons are paying more attention to the land underneath their stores.George Weston Ltd. said last week that it would sell off Weston Foods, the commercial bakery business that gave the company its start in 1882. In turn, the company said it will focus more on its real estate portfolio, which it cobbled together through decades of building out new grocery stores and keeps growing in value as Canadian property prices boom.“Right now we probably have more potential development sites than anybody,” Mario Barrafato, chief financial officer of Weston’s publicly traded property vehicle, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, said in an interview. “When you look at the amount of properties we have in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and Montreal, there’s a long, long-term potential over time.”With its plans to transform some retail locations into mixed-use developments, including residential towers, Weston joins major North American shopping-mall operators like Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in trying to wring more value from their existing real estate assets. Weston’s core properties are anchored mostly by supermarkets and pharmacies that have done well during the pandemic -- in contrast to enclosed shopping malls, which have been clobbered by e-commerce and government-ordered shutdowns.Weston executives and public officials appeared together Tuesday on a videoconference with reporters to discuss the site of a new neighborhood under development on Toronto’s east side. The C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) project, Choice Properties’ largest, will redevelop a shopping mall that’s currently home to a Loblaw Cos. grocery store in partnership with local developer Daniels Corp.,The first phase of the 19-acre project to include two condominium towers, one block of rental apartments, offices, retail and educational space in partnership with the University of Toronto.”Loblaws will continue to be a core part of this community,” Galen G. Weston, chairman of Choice Properties, Loblaw and George Weston, said during the online event. “But rather than draw from sprawling suburbs, it will serve a unique combination of local owners, tenants, students, and professionals, who will live, work, and play at Golden Mile everyday.”Long ViewExecutives say the redevelopment of the Golden Mile Shopping Center in Toronto’s Scarborough area is emblematic of its ambitions for some of the 700-plus properties it controls in cities where housing costs and property values are soaring.The new strategy is years in the making. First the real estate assets were spun out from Loblaw in 2013. Five years later, Choice acquired a competitor and is now Canada’s biggest REIT by market value. George Weston Ltd. owns 17%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although Loblaw still accounts for the vast majority of George Weston’s annual revenue, Choice Properties’ plans to redevelop more sites and add tenants beyond its own grocery stores are intended to increase its weight within the group.“We are ultimately owned by a family and therefore we can take a very long view,” Rael Diamond, Choice Properties’ chief executive officer, said in an interview. “It’s taking land in a well-located area which generally has retail uses, and densifying that land. And residential will be the most significant part of that mixed-use community.”The strategy has its risks. By moving away from food-making and toward real estate, George Weston is trading a largely recession-proof business for a more cyclical one. This may be particularly true in Canada, where frenetic condo development in Vancouver and Toronto in recent years has fueled fears of a bubble. Choice Properties’ development pipeline includes four other mixed-use projects like the one in Scarborough, 15 projects on land that’s currently empty, six projects dedicated solely to residential use and 17 sites devoted to expanded retail.“The existing footage will increase significantly, and therefore you can generate far more income, and therefore the property will be worth significantly more in value,” Diamond said. Speaking of the Weston family, whose net worth is more than $10 billion, he said: “That particular family, as you know, has a very, very long term view and a very long term horizon. Therefore we’re investing for the long term.”(Adds comment from Galen G. Weston in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.To watch the full 27-minute interview with Bloomberg, click here.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.“Many have expressed concern about the consequences of a loose monetary policy,” policy maker Olli Rehn said in a webinar on Wednesday. “Fear of inflation coming to the fore, hyperinflation -- however, there are no signs of this. On the contrary, inflation threatens to remain too slow in the euro area.”The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with comment from Rehn in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Brevan Howard Runs $50 Billion Unit Like BlackRock’s Aladdin

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard is making money for its billionaire co-founder Alan Howard and other partners through more than just hedge fund fees.The investment firm best known for running macro trading strategies has persuaded the likes of SoftBank Group Corp., hedge fund Penso Advisors and 15 others to use its high-tech operational infrastructure that once only served as the trading backbone for Brevan Howard’s more than $40 billion in assets.The Brevan Howard platform, which was spun off in 2018, is similar to the pioneering Aladdin software that BlackRock Inc developed. The unit, called Coremont LLP, has grown to service more than $50 billion in assets for mainly alternative money managers trading everything from stocks and bonds to cryptocurrencies, Jev Mehmet, its chief executive officer, said in an interview.“What was built is scalable, so we thought there was definitely mileage in extending the platform to the wider investment community,” he said, adding that he expects to double assets and clients in three years.From offering bespoke investment strategies and prized research to letting external clients use the plumbing that drives trading, hedge funds have been laboring to ease pressure on revenues as investors demand a better deal from an industry notorious for charging high fees.For Brevan Howard, the additional revenue -- a few basis points of every $100 that goes through Coremont -- is a vital source of fees after it saw a vast majority of its hedge fund assets flee since the peak in 2013. Assets have only now started to rebound from a low of about $6 billion two years ago after the firm posted one of its best-ever gains last year.When Mehmet formalized the idea in 2017 of externalizing the platform and persuaded Howard to spin off the service, he found it wasn’t a tough sell.Back then, Brevan Howard was under pressure from years of mediocre returns. Clients were fleeing. Howard had been forced to cut fees and fire dozens of staff. The firm, after reversing its decision to focus on its main fund, had started giving its star traders their own money pool to run.“I identified that our platform, driven by our proprietary analytics, was our crown jewel and Alan did not take much persuading at all about the merits of going forward with this,” Mehmet said.Aladdin’s SuccessBlackRock’s Aladdin, which services trillions of dollars for institutions to manage their portfolios and understand risk exposures, has shown how lucrative the business can be. Developed as a tool to help BlackRock measure its own financial risk, the firm now sells the software to rival asset managers and other institutions.Aladdin has become a prized product at the world’s largest asset manager. In 2020, BlackRock earned more than $1 billion in technology services revenue, a category that includes sales of Aladdin software.Brevan Howard is among the latest entrants into a small but growing list of asset managers trying to monetize their in-house expertise built over decades of trading experience. Quantitative hedge fund Winton Group spun off a data unit that collects, cleans and enriches complex datasets in 2017 as a separate service, while Amundi SA announced the creation of a new business line, Amundi Technology, earlier this month.“This is indeed a good way to scale up business and diversify revenue,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud. “At the moment, it seems to be quite a concentrated industry but is becoming more competitive.”Coremont took Cove Capital as its first client when founder Louis Basger started the macro hedge fund firm. Basger eventually joined Brevan Howard last year. Landseer Asset Management, an equity long-short money manager recently spun out of hedge fund CQS, is also a client, while SoftBank uses the platform for its investments in equities and equity derivatives.Rising PressureOthers are signing up. Coremont had added eight new clients over the Covid lockdown period, taking the total number to 17. Headcount has doubled to more than 200 people and the firm is in advanced conversations with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and sell side institutions to turn them into clients, Mehmet said.Coremont’s revenue for the year ending March 31, 2020 was 27.4 million pounds ($37.6 million), up from 23.9 million pounds a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.K.’s Companies House.Its growth comes as Brevan Howard, now under the leadership of its chief executive Aron Landy, has started to grow assets again. The firm managed $13.7 billion at the end of February, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Landy is spearheading a project to move the firm away from being a founder-led hedge fund toward a broader financial-services operation.For its part, Coremont is busy building its infrastructure. It offers portfolio management technologies, risk management and analytics; executes and processes trades; and helps funds handle regulatory reporting and investor relations.The firm is building out its cryptocurrency offerings in collaboration with Elwood Asset Management, an affiliate firm. It’s also working with SIG Technologies, a quant trading platform spun off from Brevan Howard, to allow clients research, back-test and automate execution.Coremont’s success coincides with rising pressure on fees and mounting costs for the hedge fund industry. That has in turn led money managers to outsource their non-core functions to external firms.“The industry right now, because of cost pressures, is more disposed to outsourcing than it has been at any point in my career,” Mehmet said.(Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, also sells financial risk software.)(Updates with industry background and quote from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 12891.00 Sets the Weekly Tone

    The price action suggests the direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index the rest of the week will be determined by trader reaction to 12891.00.

  • Oil Slips With Strong Dollar Compounding Worsening Virus Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a two-day streak of gains alongside a strengthening dollar as near-term risks to the demand recovery emerged ahead of a OPEC+ meeting this week to decide on output policy.Futures in New York fell 1.6% Tuesday to below $61 a barrel. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year following suggestions from Saudi Arabia, delegates said. The dimmer outlook for consumption in the coming months comes as the oil market contends with setbacks to the near-term trajectory of economic reopening plans worldwide.Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Weaker U.S. equities also weighed on oil prices, while Treasury yields rose.“Overall, there’s concern on the demand outlook and how quickly we’re going to recover,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. But OPEC+ is likely “maintaining the cuts longer than anticipated, because we’re not seeing that recovery in demand.”Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%, even as the country’s demand rebound provides a bright spot for the consumption outlook.The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 a barrel destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering earlier this month, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain tight curbs to deplete global inventories further.See also: OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated“Not enough has changed during March for OPEC+ to change that policy and increase targets, except for Russia and Kazakhstan, or for Saudi Arabia to reverse its unilateral 1 million barrels per day cut,” Standard Chartered analysts including Paul Horsnell said in a note. “By protecting the floor and focusing on the weakness of current demand and downplaying the 6 million barrels a day of growth to come, we think OPEC+ is skewing price risks to the upside in” the second quarter.U.S. oil inventories rose by 3.91 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by U.S. government storage figures on Wednesday, that would be the sixth straight weekly increase in supplies. Meanwhile, the API report also showed gasoline inventories falling by over 6 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose.Brent is probably stuck around $65 a barrel for the time being, according to Torbjorn Tornqvist, chairman and chief executive officer of Gunvor Group Ltd. The continuing spread of Covid-19 in Europe means demand won’t come back as quickly as anticipated and the market has large amounts of spare capacity.The nearest timespreads for both WTI and Brent have been reflecting the weakness in recent sessions. WTI’s so-called prompt spread closed in contango -- a bearish structure in which nearby contracts trade at a discount to later ones -- while Brent’s did so as well ahead of the May contract’s expiry this week.Still, there was bullish news on the supply side, with benchmark North Sea crude loadings for May planned at their lowest level since at least 2007. The decline comes amid summer maintenance, notably on the key Forties grade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lloyd's of London sees 'large loss' due to Suez Canal blockage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The blockage of the Suez Canal for nearly a week will result in a "large loss" for Lloyd's of London, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the insurance market recorded a 900 million pound ($1.2 billion) pretax loss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canal is working to clear the backlog after the refloating this week of a stranded giant container ship. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray.

  • Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out the roaring reflation trade of 2021 is lifting one boat in particular in the foreign-exchange market -- the almighty dollar.The greenback is wrapping up its best quarter in a year, with an almost 3% gain that’s allowed it to recoup roughly half its 2020 loss. The recovery has been fueled by a key trend gripping financial markets in the past few months: signs of strong U.S. growth that are driving a surge in Treasury yields relative to global peers.For investors scouring the currency universe for opportunities, America’s massive economic-stimulus efforts and the staggering deficits they’ve produced, far from being an albatross for the dollar, have turned into a boon. That’s because they’ve created a backdrop where expectations for U.S. growth and inflation are rebounding to levels not seen in years, while many other major economies appear to be stuck in neutral, at least in part because of sputtering vaccination campaigns.There’s a clear way to grasp the stunning shift in investors’ assessment of who’s going to emerge most quickly from the throes of the pandemic -- through rate differentials. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have surged to pre-pandemic heights versus the debt of both Germany and Japan, for example, a phenomenon that’s making it hard to bet against the world’s primary reserve currency.The gap between U.S. and developed-market rates is “too big to be ignored,” said Abdelak Adjriou, a portfolio manager at American Century Investments. “What matters is the growth differentials -- and the growth differentials this year are in favor of the U.S.”Adjriou was among those who entered 2021 bearish on the dollar, a consensus view at the time. For many, the reflation theme and the risk appetite it fueled was a reason to sell the greenback, on the view that better opportunities would arise elsewhere as the global economy revived. The Bloomberg dollar index lost about 5.5% in 2020.As the greenback sank, its share of global currency reserves slid in the fourth quarter to 59.02%, the lowest since 1995, according to International Monetary Fund data released Wednesday.January FlipBut the narrative around the dollar flipped in January, which is when Adjriou says he turned bullish on the greenback versus the currencies of most major economies as Treasury yields took flight.For him, the trigger came when the U.S. 10-year yield finally hit 1%, a level it hadn’t seen since March 2020. That move came in the aftermath of a runoff vote that delivered the Senate to the Democrats and paved the way for another immense federal stimulus plan.Now the Biden administration is pushing for additional spending. Treasury yields are surging accordingly, leaving their global peers in the dust. The U.S. 10-year touched 1.77% Tuesday, the highest since January 2020. The yield on similar-maturity German debt is still below zero, while in Japan it’s barely positive.Read More: Dollar Surge Spurs Leveraged Funds to Capitulate on Short Bets“The U.S. has more growth engines working to their full capacity and that’s helping drive the rate divergence and dollar’s appreciation,” said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of macro trading strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG. Investors “are relatively confident U.S. growth will be robust but have increasing questions about other parts of the world. This backdrop, especially after the dollar’s weakness last year, creates a constellation for generalized dollar strength.”The dollar’s appreciation can be a double-edged sword for the world’s biggest economy. On the one hand, it makes imports cheaper. But it also raises the cost for those abroad looking to purchase U.S. assets and exports, which risks slowing America’s growth rebound.Speculators’ RethinkFor the moment, the widening growth and yield differentials are spurring a wholesale rethink of positioning in some corners of the currency market. Leveraged investors, for example, have flipped to net-long on dollar futures for the first time since November.For investors pondering where yields go next, with Treasuries on track for their worst quarter since 1980 using Bloomberg Barclays data, there’s one crucial consideration: The Fed has signaled that it isn’t about to try to tamp them down, unlike some of its counterparts abroad.Year to date, the greenback has gained versus most Group-of-10 peers. Among the highlights are a roughly 7% advance against the yen and a jump of about 6% gain versus the Swiss franc, two classic, low-yielding havens. It’s up around 4% versus the euro.Read More: How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Seven Charts“U.S. exceptionalism has begun to return to the market over the last month or so because of the country’s growth outlook,” said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International. “What we’ve seen recently is faster money like hedge funds and more active corporates beginning to build long dollar positions. The conviction for its weakness has diminished.”Fair ValueValuation could offer a further tailwind for the greenback. Among arguments cited by bond bears last year was that it was expensive. Now the dollar is closest to fair value in five years, according to a Bank for International Settlements metric known as the real effective exchange rate. A year ago, it was overvalued by nearly 20%.The greenback has also cheapened on a trade-weighted basis. A Deutsche Bank AG trade-weighted dollar index has fallen around 9% from a roughly 17-year high reached in March 2020.The path of the Fed remains paramount. While officials have signaled they won’t raise rates at least through 2023, derivatives traders see a risk that the shift could begin as soon as late next year.A report Friday is expected to show a significant pickup in U.S. job growth in March, with the unemployment rate sinking to the lowest in a year.Morgan Stanley predicts the Fed will announce in January the start of a tapering of asset purchases. The bank expects the Fed to reduce the buying gradually and end it by December 2022, before hiking in the third quarter of 2023.“What’s going to be really important for what the market thinks is next for the dollar is the potential for U.S. growth to exceed that of the rest of the world,” said David Adams, head of foreign-exchange research for North America at Morgan Stanley, which turned neutral on the dollar in January after being bearish since late March 2020.“And U.S. interest rates will be a key factor,” he said.(Adds IMF reserve data in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chewy shares soar as COVID-19 buying drove subscriptions, sales above $2B in Q4

    The online seller of pet supplies saw its first quarter of positive net income.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rapper Ice Cube accuses Robinhood of trademark infringement in act of 'transparent retribution'

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my 2020 taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Reddit trading guru Keith Gill looks to have $40 million deep on his GameStop bet

    The man known as Roaring Kitty on social media posted a screenshot of his portfolio to Reddit that shows a massive position and a 938% return.

  • Archegos-Linked Stocks Advance as Fallout Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks at the center of the Archegos Capital Management crisis posted gains Tuesday as fallout from the fund’s liquidation appeared to be contained and no additional block trades were reported.ViacomCBS Inc. rose 3.6% in New York following its weeklong plunge, with Discovery Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group both climbing more than 4%. The American depositary receipts of Chinese companies also gained, with GSX Techedu Inc. boosted by a planned stock purchase by its chief executive officer, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. helped by a $500 million buyback proposal.Shares in the companies, which also include Baidu Inc., Farfetch Ltd. and Iqiyi Inc., have had a rocky couple of sessions following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos, with ViacomCBS down 55% in the five trading days through Monday. While investors remain nervous about the potential for more liquidations, there have been no signs yet of a broader contagion. The S&P 500 Index slipped about 0.3%.“Market participants will be glad to see this has so far been contained -- though there may be some more trades related to Archegos that need unwinding,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said by email. “Banks left holding the bag -- which look to be Nomura and Credit Suisse more than others -- will suffer significant losses.”Banks roiled by the Archegos Capital fallout may see total losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion, according to JPMorgan. Losses from trades unwinding will be “very material” in relation to lending exposure for a business that is mark-to-market and holds liquid collateral, analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note.Read more: JPMorgan Says Banks’ Archegos Hit May Be Up to $10 BillionShares in Credit Suisse and Nomura both extended Monday’s steep declines, with the lenders having warned of potential “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge-fund client defaulted on margin calls. The Swiss bank expects its loss tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management to run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Credit Suisse fell about 3% in Zurich trading, taking its decline for the week to 16%. Nomura shed a further 0.7% in Tokyo, following Monday’s 16% slump.Stocks valued at $2.64 billion changed hands in a flurry of block trades Monday. Five of them valued at a combined $2.14 billion were executed by Wells Fargo & Co., according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, about 20 million shares of Rocket Cos. were sold through Morgan Stanley, people familiar with the matter said.Breaking SilenceArchegos broke its silence on the matter late Monday.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Kessler works at Evergreen Partners, which specializes in crisis communications and reputation management, according to its website.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation in holdings linked to Archegos, a spokesperson said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.