LivingTree Botanicals Intersects QR Codes With CBD Line To Ensure Product Authenticity Through Verifiable Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / LivingTree Botanicals, a lifestyle brand based out of Atlanta, GA, has redefined the essence of self-care by supplying a suite of CBD products that stand high above the rest. Officially launched in 2020, the brand has recently developed a robust platform for community engagement and education as a resource for both experienced and curious consumers alike, effectively staking their claim as the premiere destination for honest, clean, transparent CBD made available. With their dynamic QR code technology, consumers are given an inside look at their favorite products, setting LivingTree Botanicals at a standard we haven't seen in decades.

LivingTree Botanicals has enjoyed steady growth since their inception. The company deals in 100% FDA-compliant CBD that is naturally derived from the hemp plant and is extensively tested for quality, consistency, and clarity in its anatomy. CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, is praised by consumers for its support with their pain, anxiety, and sleep struggles. Of course, CBD is nothing new in the mainstream and has experienced explosive success in recent decades. Many CBD companies and brands have taken advantage of the ill-informed consumer by pushing products that often miss the target goal entirely, positioning the market as deceptive by nature and full of unanswered questions. On the other side of the garden, LivingTree Botanicals has poured their passion into correcting misinterpreted narratives surrounding CBD and providing a collection of products that not only perform as they are intended, but create opportunities that consumers can feel confident about. This is, perhaps, the company's most important role in ushering a renaissance in CBD consumption, that by supplying an elevated product that is clear and concise by nature, consumers are given a trusted choice when selecting their CBD.

LivingTree Botanicals currently offers a baseline selection of CBD items including oils, gummies, and topical creams. Additionally, pet-friendly treats are available, with eyes set on product expansion down the road. Keeping in line with the company's dedication to quality, all of Living Tree Botanicals' product listings are accompanied by a Certificate Of Analysis from FDA Approved third party labs. Going the extra mile for consumer's trust is part of what separates Living Tree Botanicals from its competitors, ensuring that all CBD crosses a threshold of authenticity.

Each individual product is labeled with all necessary information including a QR code that takes readers to lab reports as a resource for verification. At its core, Living Tree Botanicals promotes a lifestyle that demands excellence, building a community of health and wellness leaders who want a higher standard of living. With LivingTree Botanicals in tow, our busy schedules are made that much easier when we can lead with confidence in our decisions, knowing that we've made a smart move on an even smarter product choice for healthier, happier adventures.

For those wondering where to start, LivingTree Botanicals suggests trying out their CBD gummies, available in 20 and 30 counts. At 25mg each, they are a perfect starting dose for beginners. With the goal of relieving pain, tension, and anxiety, LivingTree offers natural and mint flavored oils (also called tinctures), and a variety of fruit flavored gummies. LivingTree's CBD oils are available in 500 or 1000-mg bottles, and the droppers are great to take by themselves or mix into tea, smoothies, or your favorite meal. Many people prefer oil tinctures because they tend to absorb more quickly than gummies depending on one's metabolism. Accessibility is key with Living Tree, ensuring you have safe, FDA-Compliant, fully-tested CBD.

LivingTree Botanicals is an Atlanta-based purveyor of CBD products that support elevated wellness and a higher sense of purpose in our health journeys. Officially launched in 2020, the company prioritizes clean, transparent, and trustworthy products that supply pure CBD extract naturally derived from the hemp plant. With a suite of products that include oils, gummies, and topical creams, LivingTree Botanicals is 100% FDA-compliant and honest by nature.

