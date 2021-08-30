U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Livly expands into Australia and New Zealand in new partnership with Franklin St.

3 min read

Livly, Inc. announces partnership with Franklin St., a leading property development and investment group, bringing Livly's modern apartment applications to residences in Australia and New Zealand.

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, Inc ("Livly") the Chicago-based technology company bringing a unified operating system to multifamily residential properties, today announced the launch of its new partnership with Franklin St., a leading Australian real estate development, investment, and management company. The two companies will partner on the launch of the Livly digital platform within Franklin St.'s Australian portfolio and throughout the broader Australian and New Zealand markets.

Livly, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Livly)
Livly, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Livly)

"Over the last few months, Livly and Franklin St. have worked collaboratively to bring our industry leading resident operating system to Franklin St.," said Alex Samoylovich, Co-CEO of Livly. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with a leading residential property development and investment firm in Franklin St., bringing Livly to new markets in Australia and New Zealand."

Following a comprehensive assessment of requirements, Livly has developed a unique set of digital applications that will drive efficiency for property staff and elevate resident experiences throughout the portfolio. In partnering with Franklin St., Livly will not only open new markets but also enter the build to rent vertical as well, the Australian equivalent of multifamily.

"Providing exceptional resident experience has always been a core pillar of our property strategy," said Jeremy Quinn, Principal at Franklin St. "The importance of having high-quality management services that provide seamless, digital solutions to everyday tasks and processes has never been greater. Partnering with Livly enables us to provide a truly unparalleled experience across our portfolio."

Livly will be made available for immediate integration throughout Franklin St.'s Australian development portfolio and throughout the broader Australian and New Zealand markets shortly.

About Franklin St.

One of Australia's most experienced multifamily developers and investors, Franklin St. has an international track record in what is an emerging asset class in Australia. With over 2,000 apartments in development, Franklin St. is at the forefront, delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions and developments for their customers and investment partners.

We have previously delivered and funded market leading multifamily projects in both the US and UK. With market-wide coverage in Australia, we are a gateway for US and other international capital looking to capitalize on the emergence of multifamily (known as Build-to-Rent locally) and take advantage of early mover opportunities in Australia.

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living & powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics.

With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system.

For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io

Contact: Radhika Sen, radhika@livly.io

Franklin Street and Livly partner to provide a seamless digital solution for property managers and residents. The Livly operating system will be made available for immediate integration throughout Franklin St.’s Australian development portfolio and throughout the broader Australian and New Zealand markets shortly.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livly-expands-into-australia-and-new-zealand-in-new-partnership-with-franklin-st-301365361.html

SOURCE Livly

