LIXIL celebrates architecture and design industry excellence at the World Architecture Festival 2022

·5 min read

LIXIL, through its GROHE brand, is proud to support the World Architecture Festival for 15th consecutive year with stunning GROHE Pavilion and on digital GROHE X platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, through its GROHE power brand is pleased to support the World Architecture Festival 2022 (WAF) and celebrate industry excellence in Lisbon, Portugal. The WAF is the largest global gathering and celebration of the industry's leading architects and designers (A&D), thought leadership and prestigious awards.

LIXIL, through its GROHE brand, is proud to support the World Architecture Festival for 15th consecutive year with stunning GROHE Pavilion and on digital GROHE X platform
LIXIL, through its GROHE brand, is proud to support the World Architecture Festival for 15th consecutive year with stunning GROHE Pavilion and on digital GROHE X platform

This year's festival theme 'Together' marks the first in-person WAF after a three-year hiatus. The global A&D community is reconnecting with each other, and also considering how architecture is responding to the renewal of collective life post-pandemic, and in the light of commitments to combatting climate change. This year's festival attracted over 1,500 attendees and over 800 entries for the WAF and INSIDE awards. Out of the 43 category winners, 15 were from Asia and Australasia, led by China (6), Australia (6), India (1), and New Zealand (1).

GROHE has supported WAF since the inception of the festival in 2008. As a founding partner, GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, represents the unique role water plays for the design discipline, and helps shape innovative architectural visions and solutions around the element of water. The online GROHE X platform will also dive deeper into exquisite design, innovative sustainability, and everything trending through an upcoming People, Places and Events series featuring top A&D's, which captures pure adventure and emotions in and around WAF 2022.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific, expressed, "As a longstanding supporter of WAF, LIXIL and GROHE are pleased to convey our deepest congratulations to all the WAF award winners and shortlist candidates. During the past two years, we used the GROHE X digital platform to feature the WAF and INSIDE programme, award winners' announcements and over 500 on-demand category finalist presentations. This year, we are naturally delighted to reconnect in person with the A&D community and also support WAF digitally on the GROHE X platform for those unable to attend."

"Next year's WAF will be held in Singapore, and we are excited to increase the participation and representation of talented Asia Pacific architects and designers at WAF. The Asia Pacific region is pivoting rapidly to a post-pandemic world, and consumers are responding to trends across health & wellbeing, sustainability and urbanization with increasing demand for multi-functional spaces for living, working and relaxation. LIXIL is working closely with the A&D community to innovate consumer experiences in the bathroom and kitchen that are both sustainable and adds to property value." Mr. Konagai added.

As a global leader in water technology, LIXIL serves over 1 billion consumers across the world with products and brands such as GROHE, American Standard and INAX. The GROHE brand is committed to sustainability and innovation by offering its six best selling products as Cradle to Cradle certified variants (Gold and Bronze Product standard), removing 37 million plastic items a year in the journey towards towards plastic-free packaging and redefining the customer experience through the online/offline GROHE X platform.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL's corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL's purpose to "make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere".

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

SOURCE LIXIL

