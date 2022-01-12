U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,726.25
    +21.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,268.00
    +140.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,950.75
    +119.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.00
    +13.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.92 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    -0.0100 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    17.68
    -1.72 (-8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1990
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,813.97
    +2,111.67 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.57
    +51.15 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.42
    +62.05 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Lixte Biotechnology Announces Filing of First Patent Application Resulting from Collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute and the Oncode Institute to Identify the Most Promising Drug Combinations for Lead Clinical Compound, LB-100

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PASADENA, CA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) reported that its the recent collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading comprehensive cancer centers, and Stichting Oncode Institute (Oncode Institute), Utrecht, a major independent cancer research center, has led to an initial joint patent application covering LB-100 combination therapy with one of several other investigational compounds. Lixte, NKI and Oncode Institute believe that the combination therapy would provide unexpectedly strong synergistic anti-cancer effects in cancer patients.

Lixte previously announced its entry into a collaboration with the NKI and Oncode Institute to identify the most promising drugs to be used in combination with Lixte’s LB-100 or with one of Lixte’s LB-100 analogues to treat a range of cancers, as well as to identify the specific molecular mechanisms underlying the identified combinations.

John S. Kovach, MD, the founder and CEO of Lixte, commented "The new findings support the hypothesis advanced by Professor Bernards at the NKI (Dias and Bernards, Mol Onc, 2021) that rather than the usual therapeutic approach to cancer – inhibiting overactive pathways that drive cancer growth – further stimulation of those pathways can overwhelm the cancer cells, rendering them exceptionally vulnerable to particular stress-targeted drugs, while sparing the normal cells. This ‘paradoxical intervention’ is truly groundbreaking and may be applicable to a broad range of cancers."

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. Major drivers of cancer are defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead clinical compound and PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, by demonstrating that this compound is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells damaged by chemotherapy or other cancer therapies to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to more efficient killing of cancer cells. LB-100 is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies, with others in planning. www.lixte.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Lixte Contact:
info@lixte.com
General Phone: (631) 830-7092
Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest rise since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Biogen Stock Is Tumbling Because Its Alzheimer’s Drug Just Got Some Really Bad News

    Medicare should only cover Biogen ‘s Aduhelm drug for certain recipients who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials, officials at the organization that oversees the national health insurance program proposed Tuesday evening. Biogen stock was tumbling. If approved, the decision would restrict access to the first Alzheimer’s therapy approved in decades by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • 3 Hot Robinhood Stocks to Buy for 2022

    With more than 22.4 million funded accounts, Robinhood Markets' stock trading platform has helped introduce millions of people to the world of investing. The platform's users have been associated with explosive meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment and risky options plays, but they also own a wide variety of stocks. Growth stocks have gotten off to a rough start in 2022, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a dependable business that's well-positioned to deliver strong returns.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Biogen slumps after Medicare's restrictive decision on Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen had been banking on the government's coverage decision to help drive up sales of Aduhelm, which it hoped would help counter the hit to revenue from some of its main drugs from rising competition. If the draft decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) goes through, it could result in negligible Aduhelm sales in 2022 and 2023, analysts said. Aduhelm became the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly twenty years after it won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June, despite the view of the agency's outside advisors that Biogen had not proven the treatment's clinical benefit.

  • The yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal, warns bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach unveils his predictions for the year ahead. U.S. stocks are expensive and watch our for recession, he warns.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.