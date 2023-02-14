LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS REPORTS NEWLY PUBLISHED INDEPENDENT PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

THE RESEARCH SHOWS THAT PP2A, THE TARGET OF LIXTE’S LEAD CLINICAL COMPOUND, LB-100, WHEN DEFICIENT, ENHANCES EFFECTS OF IMMUNE CHECKPOINT BLOCKADE OF CANCER BY A PREVIOUSLY UNAPPRECIATED MECHANISM



PASADENA, CA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT) announced that, as recently reported in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, PP2A, the pharmacologic target of LIXTE’s lead clinical compound, LB-100, when deficient, enhances the effects of immune checkpoint blockade of cancer in a mouse model by a previously unappreciated mechanism.

The article, entitled “PP2Ac/STRN4 negatively regulates STING-Type I interferon signaling in tumor associated macrophages,” was recently published and is available online at https://www.jci.org/articles/view/162139. The authors state that “PP2A/STRN4-YAP/TAZ is a previously unappreciated mechanism that mediate[s] immunosuppression in tumor-associated macrophages and targeting PP2A/STRN4-YAP/TAZ axis can sensitize tumors to immunotherapy.”

John S. Kovach, M.D., CEO and Founder of LIXTE, said, “This paper lends additional support to the potential immunotherapy application of LB-100 in cancer treatment. Dr. Winson S. Ho, Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery at the UCSF School of Medicine, co-lead author of the article, and a former member of the LIXTE Board of Directors, bolsters the case for testing LB-100 in combination with immunotherapy in the clinic. Studies in animals show that low doses of LB-100 enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy against a variety of cancer types by several mechanisms (Ho et al., Nature Comm 2018; Yen et al. Nature Comm 2021).”

Dr. Kovach added, “LIXTE is currently recruiting for a clinical trial in patients with previously untreated extensive stage small cell lung cancer in which LB-100 is first added to chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint blocker and then administered with the immune blocker alone in the maintenance phase of treatment (NCT04560972). We are presently seeking to develop other collaborative clinical studies to determine whether LB-100 significantly enhances the effectiveness of immunotherapy of cancer in general.”

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Major drivers of cancer are defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on or off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the "on" switches because the "off" switches, especially the master "off" switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. LIXTE has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead clinical compound and PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, demonstrating that LB-100 is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Initial proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress.

