Liz Bernhard Named President of Albion Financial Group

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that Liz Bernhard has been named President of Albion Financial Group. Liz started with the firm in 2009 as an Associated Wealth Advisor. She quickly demonstrated her qualitative and quantitative skills as well as exceptional emotional intelligence. In 2011 Liz moved into the role of Senior Wealth Advisor where she has spent the last decade working to help her clients make good financial decisions. Liz's ability to communicate and collaborate has made her a natural leader in the firm and her Senior Wealth Advisor role allows her to bring direct client perspective to the management team.

Liz Bernhard has been named President of Albion Financial Group.

"Liz is a strong voice for fee-only fiduciary wealth advising in the community and is a strong advocate for and defender of Albion's collaborative and caring culture that always puts our clients first," said Albion CEO John Bird. "It was important to the Board of Directors that the President of Albion be an individual with direct experience working with our clients as well as the many allied professionals in our community with whom we collaborate. Our President should be aware of what our clients are experiencing, as such Liz will continue in her role as Senior Wealth Advisor supported by both Patrick Lundergan and Natalie St. Denis."

During her tenure at Albion Liz earned her MBA from Westminster College in 2012, her CFP® designation in 2014 and most recently her Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® designation in 2020. Since joining Albion, Liz has worked diligently to understand the nuances of each issue her clients face to bring about the best possible solution. She will apply this same diligence to understanding the challenges and opportunities we face as a firm.

Liz is the latest addition to a strong management team that has been working together for over a decade. The team includes Mason Woolf, COO, Jason Ware, CIO, Peggy Knodel, Director of Associate Wealth Advising, Carrie Kerr, Director of Operations, Zenfira Holm, HR Manager, and Doug Wells, Partner. Albion's co-founder John Bird will continue to serve as CEO of the firm.

Albion Financial Group has a strong team of twenty-six motivated and caring individuals who work each day on behalf of our clients to help them meet their financial goals. The steps we take today as we work to ensure continuity of management, appropriate transition of control, and a shift of ownership to those team members who are front and center delivering the services upon which clients depend will allow this group to work together well into the future.

About Albion Financial Group
Albion Financial Group was founded in 1982 in Alta, Utah by Toby Levitt and John Bird. The firm was an early pioneer of fee-only fiduciary investment and financial advising – providing world-class financial planning and investment management services while working to eliminate the conflict of interests prevalent in the industry. The team of 26 professionals provide service to individuals, families and closely held businesses with a geographic reach that extends from Utah's Wasatch Front to states and locales across the nation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liz-bernhard-named-president-of-albion-financial-group-301350591.html

SOURCE Albion Financial Group

