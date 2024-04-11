Liz Truss was right about the creeping dominance of the OBR

Death by quango? Liz Truss's short time at No 10 was certainly not prolonged by the economic modellers

If I told you that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was one of the most powerful forces in the country, linked to everything from high tax to high migration, would you take me seriously? You might be tempted to tiptoe away quietly, suspecting I’ll soon start talking about the “deep state” and the “Davos elite”.

But this matters. Liz Truss’s memoir is published next week, with plenty to say about the OBR’s role in her downfall. Her critics have their response ready: she’s just nuts. A conspiracy theorist, blaming everyone but herself and who does not, in short, deserve to be listened to.

I take a different view. I met her earlier this week to film an interview for Spectator TV about her 49-day premiership, which I still find fascinating. I know that the OBR is an obsession not just for her, but for several Cabinet members. I’ve heard many ministers complain that serious reform is so often vetoed because everything needs the benediction of modellers, who seem to hate change.

The OBR’s grip on the British government deserves to be exposed, they say – but they tend not to say so in public. Truss does so, at some length.

This can all sound fatally boring but so much of what happens in Britain is now decided by such models. We were mandated to “stay home” after Neil Ferguson’s model claimed (wrongly) that a Wuhan-style lockdown would cut Covid deaths to under 20,000. During lockdown, students were given exam grades by computer models, which assumed no pupil would or could stray too far from their school average.

The OBR has become a super-modeller, set to work on everything from immigration to house prices. Any significant spending plan by ministers is sent for its assessment. Reforms tend to live or die by its verdict.

For example, say the health secretary wants the NHS to offer a new (but pricey) weight-loss superdrug. The pill will more than pay for itself, he might argue, by cutting the costs of obesity-related illness in the long-term. The OBR would then be asked to see if it agrees. But how is any model supposed to decree with confidence how obesity pills translate into NHS costs? But if the OBR models don’t show (or can’t capture) the benefits, then the policy fails.

Or let’s imagine that Mel Stride, the Work & Pensions Secretary, wanted to put mental-health specialists in Jobcentres. The NHS keeps people waiting too long, he’d argue, pushing welfare costs up. Hiring therapists would be expensive, but the costs would be covered by fewer people ending up on sickness benefit. His plan would be sent to the OBR, which would be asked how much it might all cost (and save). If it can’t give any figures, arguing, perhaps, that this had never been done before so it just can’t judge, then the scheme would be highly unlikely to get funding. At most, it would be run as a pilot.

You can understand ministers’ frustration. They feel overruled by a quango, unable to challenge its working or scrutinise its logic and subjected to constraints that no ministers have faced before. “I would not take too much notice of teenage scribblers,” Nigel Lawson famously said of economists who trashed his reforms. But today’s ministers are forced to take notice of the OBR, because the Treasury has agreed to be judged by its verdicts.

These might seem like technicalities or rounding errors, to be handled by wonks and economists. But what the OBR puts into its models – and what gets pumped out – directly affects the country. Not because the OBR is full of would-be dictators, but because the Tories have built a system of government where nothing serious – or radical – can be done without the benediction of its official modellers.

When Jeremy Hunt became chancellor, he tweaked the system. The OBR judges the Government by the Treasury’s main fiscal rule: to see the debt ratio falling after three years. But Hunt moved the goalposts by stretching this to five years. What seems like a dry accounting change went on to have a huge effect. It has unlocked, for example, the new policy of expanding care to children aged over nine months.

The OBR thinks the policy will come good in years four and five, by getting more mums in work. On the old three-year timetable, the idea would achieve little. But with five years, it gets the thumbs-up.

Where the Tories have continued to struggle is to make the modellers more keen on tax cuts. Ironically, this was George Osborne’s whole idea when he set up the OBR. He appointed Alan Budd, a key player in the Thatcher revolution, to run it and program the assumptions. But Budd resigned after just three months and the OBR ended up reflecting the consensus view. So what was conceived as a plot to defy the status quo ended up entrenching it.

The OBR effectively sets the Government’s budget, by deciding how much there is to go before it maxes out its borrowing. This creates an incentive for ministers to enact whatever policies they think the OBR will “score” well. Several of Truss’s ministers believe even she pushed for more immigration because she knew the OBR sees newcomers as taxpayers – the more there are, the more money it says there is to play with. Several ministers think OBR scoring is a major reason why migration doubled.

The problem, of course, is not with the modellers but the way they are used. They’re sent into areas that just can’t be predicted with any degree of certainty: health, welfare, border control. The OBR itself isn’t stopping anyone doing anything and often seems alarmed at how weight is placed on figures that even it regards as ropey. “We are no better equipped to see into the future than other forecasters,” it pleaded in a document released last summer.

Truss went to the other extreme. She tore off all of the constraints, sent the OBR away and assumed the markets would cough up when she wanted another £70 billion. She was sunk by her own lack of preparation and not by any establishment. She was, however, right about the technocratic morass into which the British government has sunk and her own party’s role in its creation.

