Liz Truss was right and the experts were wrong

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, Britain October 4, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo - Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Today, we see the long bond yield reaching the same heights as back in October.

The rise then was allegedly a result of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget. The rise now is the latest piece of evidence showing that the “Truss crashed the economy” narrative was not just concocted – it was wrong in all respects.

At that time, the biggest piece of new expenditure by the Truss government was the energy package to support consumers and businesses. It had been announced some two weeks prior to the mini-budget statement and when it was announced, there was no market movement.

Everyone accepted at the time that it was necessary to support people suffering from the high cost of energy at the time; and by supporting businesses, it would prevent them from passing on exorbitant energy costs, which would further fuel inflation.

Liz was confident that energy prices would decline soon – which was self-evident, looking at futures prices on wholesale gas – and she knew that the cost to the nation’s finances was containable.

Also, at the time, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast assumed that the need for energy support would last long into the future and that this was therefore perilous for our finances. But Liz’s approach has now been vindicated, with energy prices dropping fast. The Treasury was wrong. Truss was right.

The sections of the mini-budget that were seized upon as dangerously irresponsible were, oddly, not so much the energy package but the much smaller “spends” where Truss and Kwarteng rescinded Rishi Sunak’s tax increases, the rise in corporation tax and end of the VAT exemption for foreign visitors.

I say spends, although in Liz’s view, these would have resulted in a net positive yield to the Treasury coffers. Pitifully, the OBR’s over-simplistic economic model is insufficiently sophisticated to deal with the positive dynamic effects of tax cuts.

Liz also returned the top rate of income tax to the Nigel Lawson/Gordon Brown rate of 40pc. Liz believed that these relatively minor tax changes were essential to reward aspiration and help reboot the economy.

The OBR and International Monetary Fund (IMF) were far too pessimistic in terms of what “room” she had available, claiming we had a black hole in our finances and somehow, failing to stick with Rishi’s tax increases would destabilise the entire economy.

Six months down the road, the OBR and IMF are now producing the same positive forecasts for the UK economy in line with Liz Truss’ October outlook. These more optimistic forecasts cannot be driven by Sunak’s increases to corporation tax rates, which have not yet had the chance to be impactful to Treasury receipts.

Indeed, the only impact of those tax rises has been to deter investment, as we have seen from AstraZeneca and others both within the UK and overseas.

Once again, Truss’s view has been vindicated. The OBR and IMF were wrong, Truss was right.

Now the long bond has risen to the same level as it did during the mini-crisis. To the extent that an initial small jump in yields at the beginning of the process had anything at all to do with the mini-budget, it is now accepted by all that yields would not have shot up further without an entirely different cause: the rolling collateral calls, involving massive sales into the market of the long bond, from disgracefully over-leveraged, poorly regulated liability driven investments (LDIs) in pension funds.

And even as regards the initial small spook in the bond market, it commenced the day before the mini-budget with the astonishing announcement by the Bank of England that they were going to sell £80bn of gilts into the market as part of the new “quantitative tightening“.

For those who, with such assured certainty, blamed the rise in yields at that time on the mini budget, to what do they now ascribe the same high yields, six months on?

Do these commentators and actors now regret shutting down that one single attempt to reverse the long, now continuing, decline in the U.K.’s economy? I do.

Lance Forman is a former Conservative MEP and donor to Liz Truss's leadership campaign

