U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,946.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,056.75
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.60
    -5.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.77
    -0.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.10 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0790
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,105.07
    -589.59 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.02
    -12.42 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.75
    +28.03 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

LIZHI Enters into In-car Audio Collaboration with PATEO

LIZHI INC.
·4 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced today that it has partnered with PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) company in China, to boost the development of LIZHI’s audio products in PATEO’s loV system.

Founded in 2009, PATEO is one of China’s leading IoV and intelligent networking connected car companies, and is committed to providing research and development, manufacturing and digital connectivity support services for intelligent in-car information systems. PATEO’s software design is based on Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) to offer users software applications for cockpit, vehicle, and autonomous vehicle usage scenarios. PATEO’s technology has been integrated into close to 100 vehicle models from about 30 automobile brands across more than 30 countries and regions.

This partnership will enable synergetic collaboration between LIZHI and PATEO by bringing together sophisticated technologies from their respective fields. LIZHI will capitalize on PATEO’s expertise in IoV and smart cockpits to further optimize the application of in-car audio products in various usage scenarios and provide users with more diverse in-car audio entertainment options.

LIZHI aims to offer users a high-quality in-car audio experience leveraging LIZHI’s extensive and personalized audio content offerings, AI-powered intelligent recommendation and distribution systems, as well as the Company’s in-house audio technology solution DOREME. Both LIZHI and PATEO will also actively work on exploring usage scenarios for in-car audio and the potential of in-car audio applications.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with LIZHI to jointly advance the development of the Internet of Vehicles ecosystem,” said Mr. Ken (Yilun) Ying, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PATEO. “PATEO will utilize its unique software and hardware capabilities to promote the application of LIZHI’s audio products in more in-car scenarios and at the same time accelerate the integration of LIZHI’s audio products into automotive systems.”

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “The innovative spirit of PATEO’s technologies is a perfect match for LIZHI’s strategy in proprietary audio solutions. I believe that this partnership may bolster LIZHI’s integration of audio into various devices and usage scenarios. In the future, we will continue enriching our audio content, advancing our proprietary technology, collaborating with more leading companies, and continuously providing diverse audio experiences to a wider range of users.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com



Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

    CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy s

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • What You Should Make of Clorox Stock's 11% Drop Today

    The company's sales are dropping faster than expected, but that shouldn't worry you as an investor.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Pre-Earnings: Will it Soar?

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is an aerospace company focused on developing vehicles for air and space. It also aims to offer regular spaceflight for tourists and researchers. (See Virgin Galactic stock charts on TipRanks) The main value for SPCE comes from the highly specialized technology required to develop safe, efficient, and enjoyable spaceflight vehicles. While the company certainly faces significant competition from the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin – led by titans of innovation Elon

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.