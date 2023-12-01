Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI INC.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, all participants are in a listen-only mode now and today’s conference call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to your host, Effy Kang, Head of Capital Markets for the company. Please go ahead.

Effy Kang: Thank you very much. Hello everyone, and welcome to the LIZHI INC.'s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We released our financial and operating results via Newswire services earlier today, and they are available online. Participants on today's call will include our Founder and CEO, Mr. Marco Lai; and our Acting CFO, Ms. Chengfang Lu. Management will begin with prepared remarks, introducing business development and financial performance in the third quarter. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on the IR section of our website at ir.lizhi.fm. Before we continue, please note that today's discussions will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements typically contain words such as may, will, expect, target, estimate, intend, believe, potential, continue or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, many of which factors are beyond our control. The company, its affiliates, advisers, representatives and underwriters do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking information except as required under the applicable law. Please also note that LIZHI's earnings press release and this conference call includes discussions of unaudited GAAP financial measures as well as the unaudited non-GAAP financial measures.

Please refer to LIZHI's earnings press release for reconciliation of unaudited non-GAAP measures to unaudited GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Marco Lai. Please go ahead.

Jinnan Lai: [Foreign Language] Hello everyone, thank you for joining LIZHI INC.'s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Foreign Language] In the third quarter of 2023, we further strengthened the execution of our online audio-centric globalization strategy, leveraging our long-term technological assets. We consistently empowered domestic business innovation, while steadily advancing our global business, fostering a vibrant and diversified ecosystem. In the third quarter of 2023, our revenue reached the RMB425 million. Our total average mobile MAUs amounted to 42.1 million, and our average monthly paying users totaled 402.6 thousand. Despite macro-headwinds, we steadfastly pursued the course we had charted, reinforcing our commitment to our long-term vision.

