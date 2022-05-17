U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Lizzie Grubman PR & Management Joins Upstream’s Growing NFT Ecosystem

·5 min read

Bringing Fans and Celebrities Together Through NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Upstream, the revolutionary exchange for digital securities and NFTS powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, welcomes PR powerhouse Lizzie Grubman to tap into top talent from the fields of music, television, film, social media, and more. The relationship aims to bring quality, affordable digital collectibles (NFTs) from fan-favorite stars to the masses while creating new, continuous revenue streams for the artists/talent.

Lizzie Grubman PR & Management, who has handled Grammy-award-winning musicians, Emmy-award-winning actors, and Fortune 500 brands is joining Upstream's growing NFT ecosystem which boasts partners and clients across sports, media, and entertainment including Edgerrin James, YoMobile, Volume.com, and BRON Studios, with NFTs for NBA's G League show "The Pathway."

Upstream offers a one-stop-shop for brands and public figures to create and sell authenticated NFTs to a global fan-investor community without common friction points. To maintain brand image and a user-friendly process, Upstream synchronizes into celebrities' existing websites. The blockchain-powered exchange is 100% carbon neutral and accepts digital currency, PayPal, Credit, Debit and US currency. As a cash-driven exchange, celebrities are able to withdraw NFT proceeds and royalties while avoiding common crypto off-ramp hurdles.

Upstream is different than other NFT platforms in several important ways: Upstream offers a full regulated exchange (most other NFT platforms are unregulated); Upstream doesn't charge users gas fees which enables talent to offer millions of NFTs at no cost to them (most other platforms charge gas fees regardless of successful bids); and Upstream verifies buyers and sellers (most other platforms don't require user verification).

"On Upstream, celebrities can engage with fans creatively while generating subsequent NFT revenue streams," says Upstream Co-Founder Mark Elenowitz. "Many of today's popular celebrity NFTs are sold for thousands or millions of dollars, excluding the general public. We're approaching NFTs as a form of mass fan engagement, a way to feel closer to the stars and create brand longevity."

"More and more of our clients are reaching out to understand how to break into the emerging NFT market and capitalize on this modern form of fan engagement," says Lizzie Grubman. "As a leading celebrity relations firm with a fan-first mentality, joining Upstream bridges two powerhouses with shared values and expertise that will benefit current and incoming parties."

Last year, NFT sales exceeded $25 billion (DappRadar), making this relationship timely and beneficial for all parties. Upstream and Grubman aim to continue building a global hub for celebrities and brands who are increasingly committing resources to integrate NFTs into their web 3.0 strategies.

For more details, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. NFT creators or sponsors interested in integrating NFTs into their brands may contact Upstream at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

About Lizzie Grubman PR & Management:

Lizzie Grubman PR & Management is a public relations and management firm based in NYC and LA. LGPRM is a top firm that has represented some of the biggest names in the entertainment. In 2007, Lizzie expanded her public relations firm and Lizzie Grubman Management was founded. Today, Grubman has further expanded into film and television production.

Disclaimers:
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701723/Lizzie-Grubman-PR-Management-Joins-Upstreams-Growing-NFT-Ecosystem

